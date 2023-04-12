Home > Entertainment Source: NBC What's 'The Wall' Game Show And How Do You Get On It? 'The Wall' returns for Season 5 on April 11, 2023, promising thrilling rewards and a game-changing twist that will shock audiences everywhere. By Olivia Hebert Apr. 11 2023, Published 9:37 p.m. ET

With the promise of thrilling rewards and a game-changing twist that will shock audiences everywhere, The Wall will return for Season 5 on April 11, 2023. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. If a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall. Find out more about the next season of The Wall and what's in store for the game show.

How Do You Compete In 'The Wall'?

Source: NBC Teams competing in 'The Wall'

It's a little more complicated than just answering a trivia question. In The Wall, each player needs both the answers and lucky bounces in order to win a big cash prize. After you answer the question, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. When it reaches the bottom, the ball lands on one of many slots, each having a range of values between $1 to $1 million.

Each value is added to the team's overall winnings. Whenever the team misses, a red ball descends to the bottom toward a random slot, and the amount they receive is deducted from their winnings.

Who Hosts 'The Wall?

Chris Hardwick is back as the host of The Wall, having hosted it since the first season. Hardwick was a member of the Emmy Award-winning team behind the game show @midnight with Chris Hardwick. Back in the '90s, Christ Hardwick hosted game shows like Trashed and Singled Out.

Who Will Be Competing On Season 5 on 'The Wall'?

Source: NBC Two contestants on 'The Wall'

The Wall looks for contestants who have done extraordinary things for their communities. Each contestant selected is amazing in their own right. According to NBC, this season's contestants will include "A retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a Congressman’s life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man from an oncoming train, and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of trash from their community."

What's Different About Season 5 of 'The Wall'?

Source: NBC Contestants on 'The Wall'