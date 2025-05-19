Where Is Singer Connie Francis Now? An Update Following Her Classic Hit Going Viral
Connie is an actor and singer who experienced the bulk of her popularity in the 1950s and 1960s.
Going viral on social media is something that is often so unexpected that it can even occur due to something that is decades old, such is the case with legendary singer Connie Francis and her now-viral hit “Pretty Little Baby,” which was initially released 63 years ago, prompting fans to wonder what she’s up to now.
Connie is an actor and singer who experienced the bulk of her popularity in the 1950s and 1960s courtesy of multiple songs and movie appearances, such as the 1961 spring break classic film, Where The Boys Are.
Where is Connie Francis now?
Now age 87, Connie is happily retired and living in Boca Raton, Fla., according to Remind Magazine. However, she still makes occasional public appearances.
In 2010, Connie was named as a national spokesperson for Mental Health America, using her past struggles with mental health to advocate for others dealing with depression, trauma, and PTSD.
Connie’s song “Pretty Little Baby” is now viral on TikTok.
In May 2025, the 1961 song, which was never released as a single and was featured on Connie’s album, "Connie Francis Sings Second Hand Love," caught on like wildfire on TikTok.
Per Billboard, many users have been lip-syncing over the song’s lyrics, specifically the lines “You can ask the flowers / I sit for hours / Telling all the bluebirds / The bill and coo birds / Pretty little baby, I’m so in love with you,” while wearing clothing from the '60s or singing to it to babies.
“Pretty Little Baby,” has also started to cross over from TikTok to music streaming platforms in large numbers — with recent data showing the song is up to 2.4 million, which is an increase of over 7,000 percent from a month prior, according to Billboard. The song has also debuted on the Spotify Daily Top Songs USA and Global charts, and could even crack the Billboard Hot 100.
What has Connie said about going viral at this point in her career?
In a Facebook post, Connie acknowledged her viral hit reaching a new generation while also thanking her fans for their continued support.
”Thank you Ron for posting this link. My thanks to TikTok and its members for the wonderful, and oh so unexpected, reception given to my 1961 recording ‘Pretty Little Baby,’” Connie wrote.
“The first I learned of it was when Ron called to advise me that I had ‘a viral hit,’” she continued. “Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: ‘What’s that?’ Thank you everyone!”
Throughout her decades-long career, Connie has sold a staggering 200 million records worldwide. She was also the first woman in Billboard history to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart when her 1960 hit, “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool,” topped the chart, per Billboard. Additionally, she was also the first female artist to have three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 as well.