'The Dukes of Hazzard' Fans Say Goodbye to Cletus Hogg — Details on Rick Hurst's Cause of Death "We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!" By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 27 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Rick Hurst

When it came to trying to catch those Duke boys in action, nobody failed harder at it than Cletus Hogg. From 1979 to 1985 The Dukes of Hazzard was a staple of CBS's Friday night lineup. It was hard not to love the cousins Duke, who were equal parts handsome and devious. Their days were spent racing around the fictional world of Hazzard County, Georgia, dipping their boots in and out of questionably legal activities.

Bo and Luke Duke were barely kept in check by their town's corrupt sheriff, Boss Hogg, whose own cousin was introduced in Season 1. Unlike his older kin, Cletus was a reluctant participant in Boss's money-making schemes. Actor Rick Hurst perfectly encapsulated the role of a gullible yet lovable Cletus, who mostly dreamed of marrying Daisy. Rick died on June 26, 2025, at the age of 79. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Rick Hurst's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Rick's death was confirmed to TMZ after the outlet spoke with his first wife. Candace Kaniecki told the outlet that he died suddenly, and she was unable to provide a cause of death at the time. His passing was particularly painful as the actor was days away from an appearance at Cooter’s Place, Pigeon Forge in Tennessee.

Before he got his big break on The Dukes of Hazzard, Rick had already had quite the Hollywood career. He had parts on Sanford and Son, The Partridge Family, The Bob Newhart Show, and Happy Days to name a few. There wasn't a hit show from the 1970s that Rick didn't pop into. The trend continued after Dukes ended with roles in Highway to Heaven, Murder She Wrote, and even Melrose Place. Many might know him as the announcer in all of the original Karate Kid films. Rick was everywhere.

Rick's 'The Dukes of Hazzard' co-star pays tribute in a Facebook post.