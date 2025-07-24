Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Wishes For His Funeral Before His Death — And They're So Ozzy "I’d also like some pranks," Ozzy shared before his death. By Niko Mann Published July 24 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ozzy Osbourne shared his wishes for his funeral plans prior to his death on July 22, 2025, at 76 years old. The cause of his death has not yet been shared, but he was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkinson's disease.

No funeral plans have been shared as of yet, but it seems that the great Ozzy Osbourne already shared his funeral plan wishes. The "Mama, I'm Comin' Home" singer revealed his funeral wishes in an interview back in 2011.

Ozzy revealed his wishes for his funeral upon his death during an interview back in 2011 with The Times. The Black Sabbath frontman was asked if it was too morbid for one to plan their own funeral, such as actor Peter Sellers reportedly asking for a Glenn Miller tune to be played at his funeral. "I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral," Ozzy said.

"They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle, and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy, but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest," he added. Ozzy showed his sense of humor with his next request, and we're here for it, as it seems fitting for a guy who once bit a bat's head off on stage. "I’d also like some pranks," he continued. "Maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin, or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of death."

"There’ll be no harping on the bad times," he added. "So, to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind. It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks'."

Ozzy was beloved not only by millions of his music fans, but also by millions of people who watched his reality TV show, The Osbournes. The show aired on MTV and featured the rocker and his family as they lived their lives in Los Angeles. Ozzy's wife, Sharon, and two of their kids — Jack and Kelly — were on the reality show with him. Their daughter, Aimee, decided not to be on the show with the family to preserve her privacy. Ozzy also had three children with his ex, Elliot, Jessica, and Louis.