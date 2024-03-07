Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson's Relationship Timeline — Yeah, Remember This Couple? Lindsay stopped short of mentioning Samantha's name, but said, "I think it's pretty obvious who I'm seeing." By Melissa Willets Mar. 7 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Today, Lindsay Lohan is married to financier Bader Shammas, and they share a son. Meanwhile, DJ Samantha Ronson is coupled up with partner Cassandra Grey.

Article continues below advertisement

But remember when circa 2008 the Mean Girls actress was dating Samantha, and their relationship was all anyone could talk about? In case you missed the headline-generating frenzy around Lindsay and Samantha, here's an overview of the way they were.

Source: Getty Images DJ Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan during Teen People Celebrates 2nd Annual Young Hollywood Issue Sponsored by EA Games and Baby Phat

Article continues below advertisement

At some point in 2008: Lindsay and Samantha go from friends to more.

Babydoll dresses were still popular, and Lindsay Lohan was a Hollywood "it" girl, appearing everywhere from movies, to red carpets, and perhaps most infamously, at parties, parties, and more parties.

According to reports, at some point, Lindsay and Samantha crossed paths at one of these parties, and while their relationship may have started out in the friend zone, things eventually got romantic by 2008 — although the exact timing is not known.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson arrive at the Miami International Airport on August 6, 2008 in Miami, Florida

November 2008: Lindsay confirms the relationship.

In a November 2008 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lindsay stopped short of mentioning Samantha's name, but told the outlet, "I think it's pretty obvious who I'm seeing. I think it's no shock to anyone that it's been going on for quite some time. ... She's a wonderful person and I love her very much."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple had already been photographed at events from fashion shows to Mexican vacations, leaving little to the imagination as far as the status of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lindsay did talk about her sexuality, saying, "I don't want to classify myself. First of all, you never know what's going to happen — tomorrow, in a month, a year from now, five years from now. I appreciate people, and it doesn't matter who they are, and I feel blessed to be able to feel comfortable enough with myself that I can say that."

Article continues below advertisement

2009: Lindsay and Samantha's relationship is over.

The reason that the couple decided to end things is not clear. But the Freaky Friday star said years later about Samantha, "We were friends more than anything. We were always more like best friends, as well.”

Article continues below advertisement

But at the time, People reported that the split got messy. “Sam’s family has made her swear that it’s really over,” a source told the outlet. “They are giving her all the support they can to keep her away from Lindsay.”

Allegations of Samantha's drug use and her decision to lock Lindsay out of her house flew, but years later, it seems that everyone has calmed way down.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2023: Samantha wishes Lindsay the best.

Years after Lindsay and Samantha went their separate ways, the actress married her husband in 2022. By early the next year, she confirmed they were expecting their first child, and the famous redhead's ex did not shy away from congratulating her.