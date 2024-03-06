Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Relationship Timeline: A Decade of Breakups and Marriage From their initial meeting on the set of 'The Last Song' in 2009 to their final separation in 2019, their relationship was more than just tabloid fodder. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 6 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving tapestry of Hollywood romances, the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stands out as a particularly captivating narrative. Spanning over a decade, their journey together was a roller coaster of emotions, marked by passionate love, heart-wrenching breakups, and a brief marriage that culminated in a high-profile divorce.

From their initial meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009 to their final separation in 2019, Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship was more than just tabloid fodder; it was a saga that resonated with fans worldwide, symbolizing the complexities of modern love under the unforgiving spotlight of fame. Here's what the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth relationship timeline looks like.

A flashback to the early days of Miley and Liam's love.

Liam Hemsworth, born in Melbourne, Australia, began his acting career with roles in Australian TV before moving to the United States, where he would go on to achieve international fame as Gale Hawthorne in 2012's The Hunger Games. Miley Cyrus was already a well-known star from her role as Hannah Montana when she met Hemsworth during the filming of The Last Song in 2009.

Their on-screen romance in this Nicholas Sparks adaptation quickly turned into a real-life relationship, fueled by their instant chemistry and mutual admiration on set in Tybee Island, Ga.

The public reveal of their relationship, followed by their first breakup.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus went public with their relationship in March 2010, shortly after the release of The Last Song. According to Cosmopolitan, the young couple made their red carpet-debut at an Oscars event, confirming what many had speculated about the nature of their relationship.

The dynamics of "Liley's" relationship leading up to their first breakup in August 2010 were characterized by the intense scrutiny typical of young Hollywood romances. Despite their evident connection, the pressures of fame, Miley's evolving image, and their busy schedules contributed to the strain on their relationship.

Both were at critical points in their careers; Miley was transitioning from her Disney persona to a more mature artist, while Liam was establishing himself as a leading man in Hollywood.

Liam and Miley's surprising engagement and separation.

Shockingly, the couple announced their engagement in 2012, a move that seemed to solidify their commitment to each other after overcoming previous challenges. According to Today, the engagement was symbolized by a 3.5-carat diamond ring, marking a promise of lifelong partnership.

The eventual end of their engagement in 2013 shocked many, though perhaps it was an inevitable conclusion to a year fraught with challenges. Factors contributing to their split included the pressures of constant media attention, their young ages, and evolving identities, which may have led them to grow apart. But by 2016, the two were engaged again.

The marriage and final split of "Liley."

In December 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth exchanged vows in a low-key, intimate ceremony that stood in stark contrast to the grandiose celebrations often favored by celebrities. This decision to keep their wedding private was reflective of their desire for a personal celebration, focusing on the love they shared rather than the spectacle.