How Did Emma Chamberlain Become One of the Biggest Social Media Stars?

In fact, she has a deal with Louis Vuitton, her own coffee company, a line of merch, and various brand deals. So, how did she become famous?

But, Emma Chamberlain became one of the chosen few to break into social media stardom, surpassing her surrounding competitors. The 18-year-old has built herself more than just a following of YouTube followers.

YouTube star: It's the job that many people strive for... and yet very few succeed.

How did Emma Chamberlain become famous?

In 2016, the teen "IT" girl launched her YouTube page, but it wasn't an instant success like many assume. Well, not immediately. Emma tried to follow in fellow beauty vloggers' footsteps, but that didn't take off. It was when she created a YouTube "haul" video, popular video trend which showed vloggers' shopping sprees, that she started to gain traction.

Emma wasn't showing off her Gucci belt, Prada wristlet, or expensive clothes, but instead revealed to her followers what she got at a dollar store. So, why did Emma become successful? The most simple answer: She's relatable.

Finally, a high school teen was demonstrating an authentic version of herself aka cursing, showing off her pimples, unkempt hair, and self-deprecating personality. We could all relate to the San Francisco native because she reiterated our own thoughts and insecurities back to us. Basically, we had a friend in Emma... or at least it felt that way.

Emma's YouTube persona continued to grow, and more and more people noticed a teenager who was not concerned with having a full face of makeup for the camera. She would even zoom into her face, make fun of herself, and add funny voices to her videos. This style of editing became her signature "brand." "I had never seen anyone edit the way that I edit before I did it, and it’s just what felt right to me,” she explained in a 2019 interview with W Magazine.

Adding, “It’s definitely become a popular style now, which is super cool. But I had never seen anyone else do it, and that’s why I was scared to put it out there. I was like, Is this even going to resonate?” Well, it sure did resonate with a lot of people and seemingly inspired many vloggers to adapt similar filming / editing tactics, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle like Emma did.

Though she is currently one of the biggest social media stars at the moment, Emma is still shocked by her rise to Hollywood stardom. “I think because everything happened to me so fast, I had no time to process it,” she told the magazine.

“I still have no idea what’s going on. I’m very confused on a daily basis. I’m riding the wave, but I don’t think I’ve had one second to comprehend what’s going on.” Though she will vlog her life on a weekly basis, Emma is committed to not detailing too much of her personal life.