Emma Chamberlain Opens up About Her Struggles With an Eating Disorder

Well, even the young star does not know why individuals are so invested in the California native's life. Our guess is it has something to do with Emma's authenticity.

Seriously, if you're familiar with the biggest stars on YouTube, then you've definitely heard the name Emma Chamberlain . The 18-year-old launched her channel in 2017, and her account immediately skyrocketed the teen to one of the biggest influencers on social media. So, what is Emma's secret?

Unlike many vloggers, Emma didn't care about showing off unflattering angles of herself, or telling viewers about her acne. Instead, she embraced what society may deem as "flaws" and ran with it ... straight to the bank!

But, being internet famous does have its drawbacks. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan , the vlogger opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

Now, Emma has numerous brand deals, including a lucrative gig with Louis Vuitton, her own line of coffee, and more.

Emma Chamberlain talks about struggling with an eating disorder.

Let's be honest, with social media these days it's easy to compare ourselves to the Photoshopped picture perfect images we see. And, being YouTube famous has also made Emma hyper-aware of her body. The YouTuber previously spoke out about all-night video-editing sessions that led to the teen struggling with body dysmorphia.

“I’ve been fully not at a healthy weight and I thought I was obese multiple times. It’s awful,” she explained Cosmopolitan magazine. “My whole family was telling me I looked terrible. They were like, ‘You look like you’re dying.’ I was like, ‘I think I look great.’”

Source: Getty

Aside from feeling with bouts of anxiety while editing her videos, the influencer explained that living in L.A. comes with added pressure. "It's a bloodbath," she stated. “Living in L.A., if you’re at an unhealthy weight, that’s normal. That’s really, really, really a mindf--k, for sure.”

While many vloggers will have brand deals with weight-loss teas, gummies, and etc., the vlogger revealed that she refuses to post about that on her page. Not knocking those who choose to advertise those products, she said, "Like, your grind is your grind, and I’m not going to get in the way of that. I just think that growing up on social media gave me eating issues as a kid."

She continued, "I literally have struggled with that my whole life. Almost every person I’ve met has had some form of an eating disorder. I mean, I’ve had...I don’t want to trigger anyone, but so many.”

Since then, part of Emma's brand is seemingly aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding curated content on social media. And, part of that includes not using photo editing software on her pictures. She revealed, “I refuse to do that because nobody needs to think I look like that." Adding, “I look the way I look.” Yes, girl!