Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Appear to Be Dating — Fans Want All the Details Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o appear to be dating. When did they get together? What's the latest on their relationship? Details are ahead! By Melissa Willets Dec. 7 2023, Published 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Joshua Jackson's marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith ended in October 2023.

Lupita Nyong'o also split up with her boyfriend around the same time.

The two actors have been seen together in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacey is all grown up and making adult decisions about his dating life. Joshua Jackson has separated from his wife of three years and appears to be dating someone new: Lupita Nyong'o.

So when did the new couple get together? Tongues have been wagging in Hollywood and beyond about the possible timeline. Here are the all details about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

October 2023: Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o first popped up together at a Janelle Monáe concert.

In October 2023, the former teen heartthrob and the Black Panther star were first spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles, but fans weren't sure what to make of the outing, since they were with a group of friends, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

We'll get to the interesting timing of the event in a moment, but first, the two would seemingly soon confirm that they are dating when Joshua and Lupita were seen running errands together in early December, also in Los Angeles.

Finally, on Dec. 5, Joshua and Lupita were photographed hand-in-hand in Joshua Tree, Calif., putting speculation to rest that they are indeed together after ending their respective previous relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua Jackson split from Jodie Turner-Smith, his wife of three years, in October 2023.

The Dawson's Creek star was previously married to Murder Mystery 2 actor Jodie Turner-Smith. The two wed in 2019 and welcomed a daughter named Juno in April 2020, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

But by October 2023, Joshua and Jodie were done with happily ever after, with the actor's wife filing for divorce and citing "irreconcilable differences." Sources even speculated that the union had grown "unhealthy." Someone who talked to People said about the couple who is no longer, "They are on very different paths in life. It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy."

Meanwhile, Lupita was with a partner and ended things on similarly cringeworthy terms. Perhaps the two A-listers bonded over their shared experiences getting out of toxic relationships?

Article continues below advertisement

Lupita Nyong'o and her ex went their separate ways in October 2023.

Lupita dated her boyfriend Selema Masekela for about a year before things went way sour for the couple. The star announced the couple's bad breakup on social media, sharing in October 2023, "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." Ouch!