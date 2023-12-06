Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships From Scandal to Love: Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's Relationship Timeline Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig found each other amid the chaos of two affairs, and they've turned a tabloid tale into something totally unexpected. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 6 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@marileefholmes; Instagram/@ajrobach Marilee Fiebig with T.J Holmes (left); Amy Robach with Andrew Shue (right)

The Gist: News broke in December 2023 that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig had begun dating six months prior.

The two reportedly began dating in the aftermath of a high-profile scandal that involved their respective ex-spouses, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Sources say that Andrew and Marilee bonded over their trauma.

Following the alleged affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, it appears that the former Good Morning America co-hosts' respective ex-spouses found new love — with each other! That's right — in December 2023, it was reported that Amy's ex-husband Andrew Shue was in a relationship with T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Here's everything we know so far.

What is the timeline of Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's relationship?

Andrew Shue, best known for his role on Melrose Place, and lawyer Marilee Fiebig found themselves thrust into the spotlight in November 2022 when news broke that their respective spouses — GMA co-hosts Amy and T.J — had been having an affair.

Amy and T.J. have insisted that their relationship began after they broke up with their spouses in August 2022. But some sources have claimed otherwise. Insiders told Page Six, for instance, that Amy and T.J. had actually begun their affair back in March 2022. Amy and Andrew finalized their divorce in March 2023, while T.J. and Marilee finalized their own in October 2023.

Meanwhile, it seems that the timeline of Andrew and Marilee's relationship began to unfold against the backdrop of the highly publicized scandal involving their exes. Page Six broke the news in December 2023 that Andrew and Marilee had been dating for six months by that point. This would indicate that they found solace in each other's company starting somewhere in summer 2023.

Andrew and Marilee had known each other for years at that point, as apparently both couples had gone on double dates over the years. Amy previously explained to People, before the scandal: "The moment [T.J.] started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

People say that Andrew and Marilee are trauma bonding.

Andrew and Marilee apparently bonded over their shared trauma. A source told Page Six that their relationship "turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now." The two have apparently "moved on" and are no longer "heartbroken and sad."

So what exactly is trauma bonding? This psychological phenomenon occurs when individuals form strong connections as a result of shared, often distressing experiences. In this case, the reported betrayal and infidelity that Andrew and Marilee experienced through their former spouses may have contributed to the unique bond they now share.

While the initial connection may have been forged in the crucible of emotional pain, it appears that Andrew and Marilee's relationship has transcended the trauma.