Lindsay Lohan's Interview With Anthony Anderson Is Back, and It's Uncomfortable "Lindsay was 17 here! We left this stuff slide?!" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 25 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET

It looks like Lindsay Lohan’s acting career is getting a second wind, thanks to projects like Irish Wish (2024) and the upcoming Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. But with all the attention back on her, parts of her past resurface, including a 2003 interview with fellow actor Anthony Anderson.

Clips from the nearly two-decade-old interview have recently come back to light on social media, sparking plenty of talk and scrunched-up faces over Anthony's inappropriate comments, which were played off as innocent at the time. Here’s the context behind the video that’s causing the backlash, along with a peek at it.

The 2003 Lindsay Lohan and Anthony Anderson interview has resurfaced, and folks are concerned.

The interview between Anthony Anderson and Lindsay Lohan took place on The Sharon Osbourne Show in December 2003, while she was promoting Freaky Friday, which also starred Jamie Lee Curtis. The bizarre, and now clearly inappropriate, comments came almost immediately after she stepped on stage.

As is typical with talk show hosts and guests, Lindsay exchanged a quick hug with Anthony, and he gave her a peck on the cheek. But then he made this unsolicited sexual remark: “You're sick and you just kissed me on the lips with tongue?” Lindsay quickly responded, “I didn’t kiss you on the lips!”

While the moment was shrugged off at the time, looking back, especially in light of past rape allegations against Anthony and the fact that Lindsay was only 17 (he was 33), the exchange is undeniably uncomfortable. But that was only the beginning.

Over the course of the six-minute interview, Anthony told Lindsay how much she’d grown up since her Parent Trap days, then placed his hand on her knee, essentially implying she’d matured in more ways than one, before quickly pulling his hand back. Lindsay laughed it off, which perhaps only made room for the next round of inappropriate remarks.

After she casually mentioned that she and Raven-Symoné had gotten a place together, Anthony commented, “Both of you are beautiful women,” before shifting to a question about decorating. He then gifted her a satin pink pillow, meant to match her pink decor, with his own face printed large and front-and-center on it.

Lindsay joked she’d put it on her bed and say “hi” to it, and Anthony responded with: “Now, aside from entertaining me in your room and in your house, what gentleman will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?” Lindsay immediately said, “No one,” explaining she wasn’t dating anyone at the time. Anthony replied, “Hmm… she's single and looking!” to which Lindsay came back with, “But I'm illegal for old people.”

Anthony Anderson also told Lindsay Lohan he “likes ‘em young.”

Just after Lindsay told Anthony she’s “illegal for people that are old,” he responded with, "Well, some men like 'em young, we ain't gonna mention no names, but, you know. I'm one of 'em." While he eventually circled back to Lindsay’s upcoming projects, which at the time included Mean Girls, the interview ended on yet another cringe-worthy note. As he rushed to close, he joked, “We’re about to get our freak on.”