Anthony Anderson Is No Fool About His Net Worth

It might not surprise you to know Anthony Anderson’s reported net worth in the eight figures, since he starred on the popular ABC sitcom Black-ish, agreed to host the game show We Are Family and the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, and signed on to star alongside Viola Davis in the upcoming thriller film G20.

With all those paychecks rolling in, Anthony could do a lot with his riches. But in interviews with the press, the actor and TV host explained how he plays it safe with his wealth.

As his career got going, Anthony Anderson made a plan to protect his net worth.

Anthony focused on finances as an adult, as he told Yahoo Finance in 2021.“Growing up in Compton, we didn’t have conversations around the dinner table about financial literacy and financial planning because my parents and family were living paycheck to paycheck.” That changed around the time his Hollywood career was taking off. “Fortunately, over time, close to 20 years ago, I was able to speak with my first financial adviser and put a plan into place,” he said.

According to Anthony — whose fortune stands at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — financial planning is a vision for the latter years of one’s life. “It’s about preparing for your future and preparing [for] your lifestyle to continue well after you have retired,” he said.

The actor has even taught his mom about financial planning.

Source: Getty Images Anthony Anderson with mother Doris Bowman

Anthony has had hard conversations with his mother, Doris Bowman — a co-host of We Are Family and the acceptance speech timekeeper at the 75th Emmys — about money matters. Doris always told him that she didn’t raise a fool, as he said at the 2017 ESSENCE Fest. And Anthony remembered that advice when she came to him asking for money — as much as $50,000 at a time. “I had to say ‘no,’” the actor recalled. “And she didn’t understand that, and I was like, ‘Well mom, you didn’t raise a fool.’”

He went on: “I taught her about finance. I was like, ‘Look, you’re asking me for $50,000. It takes me to make a 100,000 to give you 50.’ That’s the reality of it. ‘I have to make 100 to get taxed on that, just to give you 50. … I had to break it down to her like that.”