Can Lindsay Lohan Play the Guitar? Fans Want to Know Ahead of the 'Freakier Friday' Premiere

Fans want to know if Lindsay Lohan can play the guitar ahead of the premiere of Freakier Friday on Aug. 8.

Fans want to know if Freaky Friday actor Lindsay Lohan can play the guitar ahead of the premiere of the film's sequel, Freakier Friday, on Aug. 8. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 film also stars Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

The first movie featured Lindsay and Jamie Lee as a mother and daughter, Tess and Anna Coleman, who wake up one day in each other's bodies. The movie was based on the original 1976 film starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, and the comedy explores generational divides between a teenager and her middle-aged mom. The trailer for the new film features Lindsay playing the guitar, and fans wonder if she's really playing the instrument in the movie. She also played the guitar in the first film.

Can Lindsay Lohan play guitar?

Yes, Lindsay Lohan can play the guitar. She spent a lot of time learning how to play the instrument for the first Freaky Friday. She also sang in the film. The actor talked about learning how to play the guitar for the film during an old interview with Chuck the Movieguy. Lindsay said that she didn't play an instrument before making the film, although she did take piano lessons and briefly played the saxophone in grade school.

"I picked up guitar for this movie," she said. "I played piano on and off when I was younger, but that's really it. ... When I was really little, like fourth and fifth grade, I played the saxophone, because the boy I liked played sax." "Guitar is the coolest, she added. "I mean, look at it." Lindsay also sings the song "Ultimate" in the first film at her mom's wedding.

'Freakier Friday' also features Lindsay singing and playing the guitar.

The plot of Freakier Friday will be a bit of a mind-bender for fans, as the sequel features a four-way body swap this time around. According to Variety, not only do Lindsay and Jamie Lee's characters swap places, but Lindsay's daughter and step-daughter in the film switch bodies as well. Lindsay and Jamie Lee talked about the new film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Things get crazier now," said Lindsay. "The switches are definitely freakier." Jamie Lee added that Lindsay plays a song in the movie that she's sure will be a hit. "I'm telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern," she said. "It is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms. I'm telling you, it's going to be a monster hit. I'm not going to tell you what it's called because we're in the middle of making it, but there are some old favorites played in this movie."