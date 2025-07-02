Halle Bailey Has a New Man in Her Life, Producer Scott Bridgeway — A Look at His Net Worth Halle and Scott were spotted canoodling on a yacht in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 2 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hallebailey/X/@hiphopalldayy

After her highly publicized split and custody battle with influencer DDG, singer Halle Bailey decided Summer 2025 was her time to reactivate her ungodly hour lifestyle. The Little Mermaid star was spotted in July 2025, living her best life with a handsome, dreadlocked beau who seems to enjoy her company. In photos posted on The Shade Room and other outlets, Halle's new man was seen taking pictures of her while she rocked a bikini on a yacht.

The two were also photographed kissing on the yacht, confirming they were more than friends. While The Shade Room referred to Halle's paramour as her "mystery man," it didn't take long for social media to discover his name is Scott Bridgeway. It took some eagle-eyed fans even less time to notice that he's also in the music industry and has an impressive resume and bank account. Here's the scoop on Scott's net worth and his relationship with Halle.

What is Scott Bridgeway's net worth?

As of this writing, Scott's net worth isn't publicly available. However, it's safe to say he's doing well for himself as one of the top music producers in the hip-hop industry. Scott, born Ruchaun Akers, is a prominent producer under Universal Music Group. According to his UMG bio, He rose to prominence in his field by collaborating with notable artists such as Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Migos, Fivio Foreign, Tanna Leone, and SoFayGo early in his career.

According to Capital Xtra, Scott's career reached new heights when he collaborated with Kendrick on his Grammy award-winning album, GNX. He produced three songs on the rapper's project, including "squabble up," "luther," and "peekaboo." In December 2024, the private producer took to Instagram to celebrate "squabble up" and "luther," sharing the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 list, along with several of Kendrick's other songs.

I'm really happy Halle Bailey found peace with her new man, glad she's done with DDG for good pic.twitter.com/oFOqDZ6g76 — ً (@Onlykayoo) July 1, 2025

Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey are enjoying keeping their romance offline... for now.

While Scott's career is something he doesn't shy away from, he and Halle tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible. The musician is exceptionally private, as he mostly uses his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) account to discuss his professional life and goals. Halle also didn't share much about the relationship on her popular social media pages, though fans eventually discovered she was seeing someone.

Capital Xtra reported that fans spotted the "Do It" songstress in Charlotte attending Kendrick’s concert in May 2025. Although they were not seen together at the concert, they reportedly started dating around that time. Halle's new boyfriend is likely a great distraction from her and DDG's contentious custody battle over their son, Halo.

In May 2025, following the exes' October 2024 split after three years of dating, Halle filed a restraining order and accused him of physical and emotional abuse. DDG denied her allegations, though she was awarded temporary sole custody of their son. According to ABC News, the Twitch streamer filed a motion for an emergency hearing.