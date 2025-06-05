Halle Bailey Allegedly Threatened to Take Her Own Life in Leaked Texts to Ex DDG DDG claims his ex poses an "imminent emotional and psychological risk," to their son. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 5 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Breakups can be messy and are usually made more complicated by certain factors such as shared finances, cohabitation, and of course children. No one wants a public custody battle but when the parents are famous, it's almost always unavoidable. Unfortunately, Halle Bailey and her YouTuber/rapper ex-boyfriend DDG are locked in a struggle that places their son directly in the middle.

In March 2022, DDG wished Halle a happy birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post where he wrote that he would love her forever, per People. If only that were true. Their public-facing relationship was very sweet and only got more adorable when Halle gave birth to their son in January 2024. Sadly they split less than a year later. More information is coming to light as leaked texts allegedly show things were pretty dire. Here's what we know.

The alleged texts from Halle Bailey to DDG are pretty alarming.

In June 2025, DDG filed an emergency motion to stop Halle from taking their son Halo out of the country for work, reported TMZ. The rapper claimed his ex posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to the child and alleged she wasn't mentally stable enough to care for Halo or herself.

He provided several examples, including texts in which Halle allegedly threatened to kill herself and suggested Halo could also be hurt. According to DDG, while Halle was pregnant, she grabbed his gun and left their house without explanation. He said he found his pregnant girlfriend standing outside, clutching the weapon in her hand.

This is quite a different picture than the one DDG painted in January 2024 following the birth of his son. The rapper posted a video to his YouTube channel describing Halle as a great mom. "I wouldn't choose no other person in the world to have a child with," he said. "Like it's crazy. She's amazing."

Court documents reveal that a judge denied a restraining order against Halle.

In May 2025, Halle was granted temporary legal and physical custody of Halo after alleging DDG was physically and emotionally abusive toward her, per People. Halle also requested an order to prevent child abduction, alleging that DDG threatened to take Halo away from her while not cooperating as a parent. "I realize that there is no placating Darryl," she said in the filing. "I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this." This ended on June 4.

Beyond the upsetting text messages, court documents obtained by People also show that DDG filed a domestic violence restraining order against Halle, coincidentally on June 4. The YouTuber pointed to Halle's "repeated threats of suicide and self-harm" and alleged that she endangered their son while she was in deep emotional distress.