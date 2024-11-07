Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Halle Bailey Calls out Ex DDG for Putting Their Baby in a Bag on Livestream: "I Am Extremely Upset" "I wasn't told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Kai Cenat Live

Singer and actor Halle Bailey exploded onto the scene in Hollywood with her breakout role in 2023 in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Despite the skeptical reception of the movie, Halle's performance quickly cemented her as a rising young star to watch.

At home, Halle recently split from her ex Darryl Dwayne "DDG" Grandberry Jr., who goes by DDG, after two years together. They share a son, Halo. It was this son who had Halle calling DDG out after he displayed their baby in a livestream she did not agree to.

Source: Instagram / @ddg DDG carrying Halo in a Balenciaga bag similar to the one he displayed on the livestream

Halle Bailey called out her ex DDG for live streaming their baby after he put him into a bag.

This week, the co-parenting relationship between Halle and ex DDG went publicly sour in a big way. On Nov. 6, DDG appeared on a Twitch livestream alongside Kai Cenat, a YouTuber. During the stream, DDG kept his 11-month-old son Halo on his lap for most of the video. However, at one point, he placed the baby in a Balenciaga bag and carried him around briefly. Kai marveled at the baby's sweet disposition, and it seemed both men didn't realize how upset DDG's actions would be making Halo's mom, Halle.

Halle took to X (formerly Twitter) with her criticism of his behavior. In a since-deleted post (via Reddit), Halle wrote, "Hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight." She added, "I wasn't told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."

The actor concluded, "I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town." It seems as though Halle's anger was more focused on her child's appearance on the stream rather than the fact that he was in a Balenciaga bag. DDG has placed the baby in a bag and shared pictures or videos of this on multiple occasions.

Halle and DDG had been co-parenting peacefully, but now she has wiped all of her social media.

After the incident, she promptly deleted all of her social media accounts. Prior to this event, she and DDG had seemingly been co-parenting together well in the month since their split.

Halle and DDG first were linked together as a couple in January of 2022, although they knew of each other for years prior to dating since they were both young up-and-coming stars in the industry. They dated for two years and then called it quits in October of 2024. On Oct. 3, DDG posted an Instagram story announcing the breakup.

He wrote (via Buzzfeed), "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways." He stated that the decision was not easy, adding, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we shared."

Unfortunately, it seems as though their peaceful co-parenting has at least temporarily hit a snag. With Halle's socials down, it's hard to know what she's thinking and what's going on between them. But judging by her initial post about the situation, DDG is probably getting an earful about her thoughts on how their child should be shared on social media in the future.

