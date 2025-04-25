Raven-Symoné Revealed She and Her Wife Sleep in Different Beds: "We Do What We Need to Do" Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, sleep in different beds. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 25 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over time, the idea of couples having their own personal space has become increasingly common. In fact, many celebrities have shared that they and their partners choose to sleep in separate beds — or even live in separate homes!

The most recent to open up is Raven-Symoné, who revealed in April 2025 that she and her wife, Miranda Maday, sleep in different beds. Here's what she had to say!

Raven-Symoné revealed that she and her wife sleep in different beds.

During the April 24, 2025, episode of their podcast Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, the couple opened up about their unconventional sleeping arrangement: They sleep in different beds. The lovebirds recently moved into a new home, and they quickly realized that their interior design preferences didn't align — and that was just the beginning.

Not long after settling in, Raven and Miranda discovered that sleeping apart actually worked better for them, both as individuals and as a couple.

Interestingly, it was Raven who first suggested the idea last year, and at the time, her wife was worried. She feared it might be a subtle hint that Raven was unhappy or even wanted a divorce. But in time, she realized it was coming from a place of care, and now she's fully on board with their decision.

Miranda confessed that social pressures, especially from parents, TikTok, and traditional expectations, made her think that married couples sleeping apart was a red flag. But, soon enough, she came around to the idea and realized it was perfect for them. "We function better in separate spaces," Miranda explained, with Raven adding, "Yep."

Miranda continued, "Not all the time, but especially when it comes to sleep. You are such a sporadic, bizarre sleeper, and I really need sleep to function. I was like, 'We should have separate bedrooms, then we could each decorate our rooms the way we want,' because you had a different vibe." "And then we wouldn't f--k each other's sleep schedule up — primarily, you're not f--king mine up," she added. "Raven, babe, you sleep in the reverse orientation."

The That's So Raven star then admitted that she does end up in various positions while she sleeps. There have been times when Miranda woke up with Raven's "a-- in her face," while other times she ended up rolling on top of Miranda. Basically, sleeping with Raven can get pretty crazy! "Now, we've decided that I'm sleeping in a separate bed [from] you, and when we need each other..." Raven said. "We text! It's perfect," Miranda finished as she completed Raven's sentence, and they both burst out laughing.