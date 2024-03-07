Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships What's the Tea on Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan's Friendship? Inside Their Crazy Connection Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan have a super close friendship. To the public's surprise, they've even become godparents together. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 7 2024, Published 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the glittering world of celebrities, where relationships often flicker under the spotlight, the bond between Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan stands out as a testament to genuine connection and unexpected friendship.

Ayesha Curry, a renowned cookbook author and wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, and Lindsay Lohan, a child star turned entrepreneur, have formed an alliance that transcends the usual celebrity camaraderie. But, how did Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan's friendship start?

How did Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan's friendship start?

The friendship between Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan blossomed in a scenario that seems almost serendipitous, highlighting the power of mutual connections and shared experiences. Their story began in Dubai, under the culinary and social orchestrations of Chef Michael Mina, a mutual friend who believed that the two were destined to meet. This belief stemmed from an understanding of their personalities and perhaps an intuition about how well they would click.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay Lohan shared the backstory of their meeting. She explained that her husband was acquainted with Chef Michael Mina, who had been insisting that Lindsay and Ayesha needed to be introduced.

The opportunity arose when Ayesha was visiting Dubai, leading to their first encounter. Lindsay recounted, “Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.’ So, she happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat.”

Their connection also translated into professional collaboration, with both Ayesha and Lindsay starring in the Netflix movie Irish Wish, where they play best friends. This on-screen partnership not only showcased their acting skills but also mirrored their real-life friendship, offering audiences a glimpse into the chemistry and genuine affection they share.

Their relationship transformed from 'best friends' to 'godparents'.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child, Luai, into the world, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Her journey into motherhood has brought about some unexpected yet heartwarming developments, particularly in the realm of her son Luai's godparents. In a surprising twist that underscores the unique bonds formed in celebrity circles, Lohan has chosen Steph and Ayesha Curry to be godparents to her 7-month-old son, Luai.

The choice of Ayesha and Steph Curry as godparents is a significant one, highlighting the trust and esteem Lindsay places in the Currys. Ayesha and Steph are already parents to three children — Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5 — bringing a wealth of parenting experience to their roles as godparents.