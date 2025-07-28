Here's Jamie Lee Curtis’s Brutally Honest Take on Plastic Surgery "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 28 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s a lot we know about actress Jamie Lee Curtis thanks to her long tenure in Hollywood, like how she’s always on time (or often even early). But one thing you might not know is how she feels about plastic surgery. From what we can tell, she hasn’t really gone under the knife and actually prefers to embrace a natural, makeup-free look. At first glance, you might assume she’s just not into it.

But her decision to avoid plastic surgery goes far beyond personal preference — she genuinely doesn’t like it. In a July 2025 interview with The Guardian, Jamie described the plastic surgery industry as a “genocide of women.” While her views are undeniably strong, she’s still respectful toward the many women who choose to undergo it. Here’s where Jamie Lee Curtis really stands on plastic surgery.

Jamie Lee Curtis made some surprising comments about plastic surgery.

If Jamie Lee Curtis wanted to undergo plastic surgery, she absolutely could, and it would probably shave a few years off her look, helping her fit into the Hollywood mold so many women feel pressured to chase. But the point is, she doesn’t want to. (Disclosure: She admits to doing it once at 25, after someone called her eyes “baggy,” a decision she now regrets.)

And a lot of that comes from watching her parents’ careers fade just as their youthful looks did. “I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” Jamie shared in her Guardian interview. “I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful.”

So, Jamie decided to do things on her own terms, get in when she’s ready, and get out when she’s ready. That’s even part of why she always shows up early. “I have been self-retiring for 30 years. I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited.”

She also refuses to conform to Hollywood’s beauty standards, even as women like Kris Jenner are finding doctors who are practically taking decades off their looks. While many women feel pressure to keep up, Jamie doesn’t. She even wore wax lips to her Guardian photo shoot as a statement against plastic surgery, saying, “I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves. The wax lips really sends it home.”

Jamie acknowledged “genocide” is a pretty heavy word, but she stands by it, saying cosmetic procedures have “wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]. The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances. And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want.”

And in Jamie’s opinion, once you start dabbling in plastic surgery, it’s hard to stop. So, while she’s no fan of people altering their appearances, she says the people in her life who have chosen that path don’t feel judged by her.

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t judge other women for getting plastic surgery.

Jamie acknowledges that plenty of women love makeup, dressing up, and, in a sense, changing how they look — but as she puts it, she “hate[s] it.” And despite her strong feelings about altering your appearance, especially in ways that can’t be undone, she insists that people around her never feel judged.