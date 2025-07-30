There's a Reason Why Fans Chose the Black Sabbath Bench to Honor Ozzy Osbourne The Prince of Darkness passed away in July 2025, after living with Parkinson's disease. By Diego Peralta Published July 30 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The death of Ozzy Osbourne touched the heart of the entire world, with fans from different countries mourning the loss of a major musical icon. The Prince of Darkness passed away at the age of 76, after a complicated battle against Parkinson's disease. Ozzy had recently decided to step away from the stage due to his condition. The performer lost his life a couple of weeks after a successful farewell show allowed him to retire under his own terms.

One of the biggest testaments to the legacy of Black Sabbath is a unique location that can be found in England. Fans of the band needed a place to say goodbye to the Prince of Darkness, and the solution they came up with made a lot of sense. What is the Black Sabbath bench? Here's what we know about the hot spot in Birmingham where fans have chosen to honor their idol one last time.

What is the Black Sabbath bench?

According to CityDays, the Black Sabbath bench is a heartfelt monument to the band located on Broad Street in Birmingham. The bench features all four original members of the group, with their faces illustrated through metal figures. The monument features the faces of Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, with the words "Made in Birmingham" placed below them. The English city continues to show its pride for Black Sabbath, decades after the band was formed.

It's important to remember that Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham when understanding why the city chose to honor the band so passionately. The decision to build the bench came around the time when the Home of Metal exhibition took place in 2019. After the bench was revealed to the public, Birmingham came up with new ways to pay tribute to Black Sabbath.

The Black Sabbath bridge is directly connected to the bench.

The impact of Black Sabbath continued to grow in the music industry, with Birmingham finding new ways to honor their hometown heroes. According to CityDays, the bridge located over Canal Street was renamed the Black Sabbath Bridge. This is where the bench is located, turning the surrounding area into a touching tribute to the band that dared to be different from other groups that thrived in their time.

After Ozzy Osbourne died in the summer of 2025, fans needed a place to express their grief after losing one of the most beloved vocalists of all time. The evident solution turned out to be gathering at the Black Sabbath bench. Countless people approached the monument in order to pay their respects, leaving flowers and sweet messages for the acclaimed singer.