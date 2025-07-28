Who Are Phil Collins's Children? One Is a Famous Actor The "In the Air Tonight" singer has five children. By Niko Mann Published July 28 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are curious about musician Phil Collins's children as speculation about his recent hospital stay for knee surgery prompted rumors that he is seriously ill. Claims that the "One More Night" singer is in hospice care were refuted by a spokesperson for the musician on July 26, 2025. According to People, Phil is not terminally ill, and a source told the outlet that the rumors about him being in hospice care are "completely incorrect."

The multi-talented musician retired from playing the drums in 2022 after his health issues made him unable to pick up drumsticks. He spoke about his retirement in the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First. “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit,” he said. “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.” Phil is an eight-time Grammy Award-winner, and his personal life is just as interesting. He's been married three times and has five children.



Meet Phil Collins's five children.

Phil has five children from his marriages to three wives. His first wife was Andrea Bertorelli, and the couple was married from 1975-1979. The duo had two children together — Joely and Simon. Joely was born in 1972 and works as an actor and producer. Simon was born in 1976 and is a drummer like his famous dad.

The former Genesis frontman also has a daughter with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. Phil and Jill had Lily Collins in 1989, and the couple divorced in 1994. Lily stars in the Netflix TV show Emily in Paris. Lily said she loves to sing like her famous dad, but she has always wanted to be an actor. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter," she said, per People. "I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius — I preferred to be an actress."

Phil Collins turns 74 today 🎉 Here he is enjoying time with his daughter Lily Collins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3QxmjDGU8G — AXS TV (@AXSTV) January 31, 2025

Phil's third wife is Orianne Cevey, and the couple had two children together — Nicholas was born in 2001, and he is also a drummer like his dad. He joined Phil on tour when he was just 17, and his proud father said his band loved him. "It's not because he's the boss's son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough," he said.

"The band fell in love with him," he continued. "Suddenly, it was like he knew what he was doing and wasn't in awe of the situation. I'm very pleased for him, and for me, that we get to go through this together." Nic also has his own band, The Effect.

Phil's youngest child is Matthew, who was born in 2005. The young man is mostly out of the public eye, but he has been seen on occasion with his famous dad at NBA games and at Red Carpet events. He is also a professional soccer player with the Austrian team WSG Tirol.

