Lily Collins’s Husband Told Social Media Trolls to Stop Spewing Hate About Their Surrogate Birth "I was terrified I had ruined my chances of having kids." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 4 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After actor Lily Collins shared on Instagram that she and her husband were parents, the comments section was filled with shockingly negative responses to the news. The Emily in Paris star welcomed Tove Jane McDowell into the world via a surrogate, and expressed her gratitude for the gift she was given by the woman who carried their daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Having babies shouldn't be like placing an order on Amazon," which was followed by a smiley face. That comment received more than 850 likes. Another commenter suggested the surrogate mother, or perhaps Tove, was a victim of human trafficking. It's unclear which. Why did Lily Collins use a surrogate? Details to follow.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Lily Collins use a surrogate?

In her 2017 memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, Lily discussed her struggles with an eating disorder. Sadly it resulted in her menstrual cycle stopping. "I was terrified I had ruined my chances of having kids," she wrote. Lilly has yet to come forward to confirm if this is why she and her husband, Charlie McDowell, chose to use a surrogate but it's certainly one reason why many women do.

Thankfully not every comment under Lily's Instagram post was cruel and ill-informed. "This is perfect. So so happy for you four," wrote Amanda Seyfried. The fourth "person" in this equation is undoubtedly Lily's pug-terrier mix Redford, whom she adopted in 2019. Both Lucy Boynton and Nina Dobrev commented with a string of heart emojis. "Congratulations galore!!! So happy for you," replied an excited Billie Lourd.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Collins's husband addressed the mean-spirited comments.

The year 2019 was a big one for Lily who not only adopted one love of her life, then met another. She and Charlie met on the set of his film, Gilded Rage. As Lily told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in October 2020, it was basically love at first sight. "It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple got married in September 2021 in a gorgeous wedding at the Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado. "What started as a fairytale is now my forever reality," wrote Lily in a touching Instagram post. "I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly four years later, Charlie was forced to address some of the awful comments about the couple's use of a surrogate. He popped into the comments to first thank those who responded with kindness and love. Then Charlie turned his attention to the trolls. "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a bay, it’s OK to not be an expert on surrogacy," he wrote. "It’s OK to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child."

He went on to say that it's perfectly fine to not understand someone's motivations. Charlie took people to task by chastising them for "spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought alot of love into people's lives." When it comes to vile messages from someone you've never met, it's always good to end on a joke. "That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper," said Charlie.