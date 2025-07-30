Does Angel Reese Really Make $1400 in a Week? The Truth Behind the Wnba Star’s Viral Meme The comical meme stating Angel makes "$1400 in 7 days" raised more questions regarding her finances. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 30 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite her literally being just a girl, Angel Reese is no stranger to controversy. Since the Chicago Sky forward joined the WNBA and became one of the league's most prominent stars, she's raised a few eyebrows for using her ever-growing platform to raise attention to issues affecting not just her, but her peers. As such, her critics have cast her as a villain for her speaking her truth.

Social media users have become Angel's harshest critics. Many commenters had even more to say when a meme circulated of her seemingly bragging about earning $1400 a week. However, as it turns out, everyone got in their feelings a bit too early without having all of the necessary information. Here's the scoop.

Does Angel Reese really make $1400 a week?

In July 2025, Angel sparked extra attention on her finances when a meme circulated that appeared to be a direct quote of hers. The meme was shared by X (formerly Twitter) account Bricks Center and featured a graphic of Angel during an interview and money flowing around her. At the meme's center was a quote of her flaunting her wealth among the rest of us peasants.

"Y'all make $1400 a week, I make $1,400 in 7 days," the quote read.

Now, while you're scratching your heads, let me point out that one week is seven whole days (shout out to THE Toni Braxton). Thankfully, the quote doesn't appear to be true, as there's no direct quote from Angel circulating online. Additionally, anyone following the athlete's career knows she likely earns more than what the meme suggested.

What is Angel Reese's net worth?

Angel's quote suggested she makes as much money as someone who earns approximately $72,000 a year. According to Her Hoop Stats, the amount is close to the average salary most rookie WNBA players receive. While that's nothing to scoff at, something tells me Angel, who has endorsement deals with brands like PlayStation, Beats by Dre, and Raising Cane's, and Reebok, has a little more than that in the bank.

Although she's carved an impressive lane for herself by aligning herself with brands and became a top Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements earner while still attending college at Louisiana State University, Angel hasn't officially disclosed her net worth. However, multiple reports stated she's worth $1.7-2 million.

In November 2024, she confirmed that a report from Sports Illustrated that suggested she has a net worth of $2 million was "way off." Angel also shared with her fans on social media that her NBA salary didn't even cover her $8,000 rent. However, Angel stated in an interview with Speedy Morman at 2024's ComplexCon she has done well for herself and her family.