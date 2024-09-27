Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Chicago Sky's Decision to Fire Teresa Weatherspoon Likely Due to Disappointing Season "I'm heartbroken. I'm literally lost for words," Chicago Sky star Angel Reese said regarding the firing of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 27 2024, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

In a shocking move, the Chicago Sky has fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. The organization announced the decision on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, following reports that emerged just a day earlier.

"After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon," Chicago Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadi Rawlinson said in a statement. Here's everything we know so far about Teresa's release and how her now former players are responding to the loss of their new coach.

Why was Teresa Weatherspoon fired by the Chicago Sky?

While the Chicago Sky did not provide a specific reason for the firing of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, it's likely related to the team’s disappointing performance this season. The team finished with a record of 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, despite strong performances from superstar rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

"We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon's contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role," Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadi Rawlinson added. "We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball."

Nadi's statement further emphasized that the Chicago Sky is "steadfastly committed to being a playoff and championship contender every year. She also disclosed that the team will soon begin a "thorough" search for its next head coach.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese issued a statement regarding the firing of Teresa Weatherspoon.

On Thursday, September 26, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took to social media and shared an emotional statement about the surprising firing of Teresa Weatherspoon.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me," the rookie standout wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The one that trusted me. Many don't even know what it's like to be a Black women [sic] in sports when nobody believes in you."

I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 27, 2024

The former LSU player went on to express that the reason she joined the Sky was largely due to Teresa Weatherspoon's influence. "You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year [and] when your back was against the wall, you always believed," Angel added. "I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever."