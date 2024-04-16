Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports LSU Legend Angel Reese Says She's "Always Gonna Be the Bayou Barbie" (EXCLUSIVE) "Through everything, I know I'm always gonna be the Bayou Barbie because Louisiana always is gonna be home for me," Angel Reese told 'Distractify.' By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 16 2024, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Raising Cane's

With the seventh pick in the highly-anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected the Bayou Barbie herself, LSU phenom Angel Reese. At just 21 years old, this dynamic power forward has been a catalyst in elevating the stature of women's basketball, drawing in legions of new fans.

Ahead of this historic draft, Distractify caught up with Angel during her "pre-draft shift" at Raising Cane's. Read on to discover the invaluable lesson she learned during her time as an LSU Tiger and how the school's tight-knit community rallied around her during tough times.

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese knows she can always count on the LSU fanbase.

When asked about the most significant lesson she learned from her time as an LSU Tiger and the lasting impact it had on her, Angel highlighted the sense of family within both the basketball team and the school's loyal fanbase, likening the environment to that of a close-knit family.

"It's a family, being able to be at LSU," Angel shared with Distractify. "Every given night, they're coming out to show love to women's basketball, and that kind of gave me hope. That gave me a platform where I can speak out and know that they have my back."

Source: Getty Imahes

Angel added, "Through everything, I know I'm always gonna be the Bayou Barbie because Louisiana always is gonna be home for me." With optimism, she concluded, "I just know women's basketball is going in the right direction, and I think LSU has kind of started that."

Well, with Angel Reese and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark among those leading the charge to the professional level, it's evident that the trajectory of women's basketball is bound for greatness!

Angel hinted at this excitement during the press conference at Raising Cane's, mentioning to another outlet, "I know the game is about to go crazy. I know the viewership is going up, and I’ve been seeing all the things on social media, how we're able to elevate that — even if it's just the rookies being able to give that [additional] publicity to the vets because they deserve it."

Angel Reese will make over $300,000 over the next four WNBA seasons.

Finally, the specifics of Angel Reese's rookie WNBA contract have come to light! According to Spotrac, Angel is set to earn $324,383 over the next four seasons. Angel's rookie year will kick off with a $73,439 salary, climbing to $74,909 for her second season, $82,399 in her third year, and potentially peaking at a $93,636 team option in her fourth season.

Source: Getty Images

While Angel's rookie WNBA salary falls just shy of those drafted in the top four picks, who will pocket $76,535 in their first season, the Bayou Barbie is still set to reel in seven-figure endorsement deal earnings! Now, with room for those numbers to increase, Angel is bound to secure even more opportunities as she enters the big leagues.

Looking ahead, it's imperative that WNBA players be compensated appropriately for their immense contributions, not only to basketball but also to women's sports as a whole. Currently, their salaries lag far behind those of NBA players, but there's hope that this gap will be addressed in the years ahead.

Source: Getty Images