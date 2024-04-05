Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Caitlin Clark Is Majoring in Marketing While Setting Basketball Records at Iowa "I’m working with executives, accountants, marketers, and designers. I should get internship hours for living my daily life running my business and brand." By Joseph Allen Apr. 5 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Women's basketball is receiving an entirely new audience thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark, the electrifying Iowa player who is trying to take her team to an NCAA championship. Even as Caitlin lights up the court, though, some are also wondering how she has balanced her time on the court with everything else that college demands of a young person.

Article continues below advertisement

Although she has endorsement deals and a full schedule of practice, Caitlin is also getting a degree. Here's what we know about her academic life and what she's majoring in.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Caitlin Clark majoring in?

Although she is one of the most talented basketball players we've ever seen, Caitlin is also majoring in marketing at the University of Iowa. It's unclear whether she'll ever need that degree. When Caitlin started at Iowa, she didn't declare a major. Ultimately, it was a lecture from Caitlin's professor Nancy Abram that convinced her that she should pursue a marketing degree.

"[Abram] brought in a lot of students who worked at places like Amazon and Microsoft who talked about how they got where they are in their career, and a lot of former students who gave us a lot of guidance," Caitlin said. "The class focused on problem solving and I love her energy. She really engaged me with marketing." The choice was a smart one for Caitlin's basketball career, as it's allowed her to take what she's learning in class and apply it to her personal brand as a basketball star.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m working with executives, accountants and marketers, designers, and getting real-world experience strategically engaging with all these people," she explained. "I should get internship hours for living my daily life running my business and brand." That brand management has been a tremendous success, but it's all thanks to her absolutely dazzling play on the court.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Caitlin Clark a senior?

Caitlin is a senior in 2024 and she will graduate in May. She has already said that she will be entering the WNBA in the 2024 draft, which means that this season will be her last with Iowa. You have to be at least 22 years old to enter the draft, so this was the first year that Caitlin was eligible. She could have stayed at Iowa for a fifth year, but she's ready to move to the next level.

Where did Caitlin Clark go to high school?

An Iowa native, Caitlin attended Dowling Catholic High School in her hometown of West Des Moines, Iowa. Even in high school, she was already a phenom, although no one could have predicted that she would become the kind of star she now is at Iowa.