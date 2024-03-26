Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Are Caitlin Clark's Parents Divorced? What to Know About Anne and Brent Clark Caitlin Clark continues making an enormous impact on women's basketball with her supportive parents watching from the sidelines. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you've been keeping track of March Madness and all things basketball this season, there's no way you've gone a day without hearing about Caitlin Clark. The college basketball star for the Iowa Hawkeyes has made enormous accomplishments in her women's basketball career, having earned dozens of accolades and Player of the Year awards. It's no stretch to say that she's on track to becoming one of the greatest basketball players in history, and her parents have been cheering her on the whole time.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlin's parents, Anne and Brent Clark, have been avid supporters of their rising basketball star daughter since the start of her career. Her success even runs in the family, considering that Brent played basketball himself when he was attending college. They will no doubt continue to support Caitlin as she continues making her mark on women's basketball, but their seating arrangement in a game from March 2024, has led fans to wonder if they're getting a divorce. Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know so far about Caitlin Clark's parents and their marital status.

On March 25, 2024, the Iowa Hawkeyes beet the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Caitlin herself scored 32 of the 64 winning points for her team. As is almost always the case, her parents were in attendance for her game as they cheered her on from the sidelines. However, they had a different seating arrangement than usual.

While they normally appear next to each other in the bleachers, March 25's game saw them separate from each other. They each appeared in individual shots as opposed to the same shot that they can usually be seen in. They've been seen sitting this way in previous games as well, with their other kids positioned between them. This has led many to wonder if Caitlin's parents are getting divorced or if they're already separated at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

As of this writing, there is no known information regarding any changes to her parents' marital status. It's safe to assume that Brent and Anna aren't currently divorced, but no confirmation has been disclosed one way or the other. Nevertheless, the two of them were completely present for Caitlin during her team's win against West Virginia. Regardless of whatever they may or may not be going through, they still support their children through everything.

Caitlin Clark's parents watching her salute the crowd after her final home game for Iowa 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MMs8aJtXI2 — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2024