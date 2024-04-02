Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Did LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Say to Iowa Player Caitlin Clark? The world wants to know what Kim said in Caitlin's ear after the upset. Later, the feisty coach told the media what her exact words to the star were. By Melissa Willets Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It may be unusual, but LSU Lady Tigers' coach Kim Mulkey is complimenting someone she calls a "generational player" — who plays for another team. Indeed, Caitlin Clark is an incoming WNBA star who has broken records for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the NCAA at large.

Article continues below advertisement

And following Iowa's win over LSU in Monday's March Madness matchup, with the Hawkeyes besting the Tigers 94-87, Kim took a moment to gush about Caitlin. What did she say privately on the sidelines? And what is she saying publicly? Read on for the full story.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, what did Kim Mulkey say to Caitlin Clark on the sidelines after the game?

The world wants to know what Kim said in Caitlin's ear after the upset. Later, the feisty coach told the media what her exact words to the star were: "I sure am glad you're leaving. Girl you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

Clark is the greatest scorer in NCAA history, per the New York Post so Kim's words ring true. She also had more glowing words for Caitlin during a press conference after the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Mulkey on what she told Caitlin Clark in the handshake line: "I sure am glad you leaving. Girl, you something else. Never seen anything like it." 😅 pic.twitter.com/tIaW8ASBLD — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 2, 2024

Kim Mulkey is not short on compliments for Caitlin Clark.

In addition to sharing what she told the player privately, Kim also told reporters about her overall feelings about Caitlin's abilities on the court, and as a leader for her team.

Article continues below advertisement

"She can't beat you by herself. It’s what she does to make those other teammates better," Kim said. As for how she planned to square off against the star shooter, Kim admitted, “There’s not a whole lot of strategy.”

“You got to guard her, nobody else seems able to guard her. We didn’t even guard her last year when we beat them," Kim added. "She’s just a generational player and she just makes everybody around her better. That’s what the great ones do."

Article continues below advertisement

As for what Caitlin had to say after the game, she told ESPN, "A lot of people counted us out at the beginning of the year with the people we lost and all we did was work really hard. To get back here is really hard. This region was loaded with so much talent. The job's not finished."