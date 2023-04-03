Home > Entertainment Source: Youtube / the sporting tribune UConn Men's Basketball Assistant Coach Luke Murray is seen with his father actor Bill Murray The Reason Behind Why Bill Murray Is Such a Big Supporter of UConn Men's Basketball By Kelly Corbett Apr. 3 2023, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET

Actor Bill Murray can't get enough of the University of Connecticut Huskies. While attending the NCAA Men’s Basketball Elite Eight tournament matchup on Sunday, March 26 in Las Vegas, the Saturday Night Live alumnus and Caddy Shack actor spoke with Big East Shootaround reporter John Fanta about how nervous he was before the game.

“I couldn’t get anything done all day long,” said Bill adding, how relieved he was that UConn was in the Final Four. “It was a lot of nerves to get here, but it’s fun now. Sure is fun now. And I had a really big smile on my face earlier,” he said. Bill has been in attendance at all of UConn's March Madness wins for the current season. And it’s basically a given that he’ll be in attendance for the last NCAA game as the four-time champion Huskies go against the San Diego State Aztecs on April 3.

While Bill’s overzealous fan status is definitely admirable, it’s not very common for an actor to be this dedicated and passionate about a college basketball team. Well, as it turns out, Bill has a special connection to the Huskies. Keep reading to learn the sweet reason behind Bill’s fondness for the team.

Why is Bill Murray a UConn fan?

Whether it’s a non-conference game or a tournament, Bill is always rooting for the Huskies. That’s because his son, Luke Murray, is the assistant coach of the men’s basketball team at UConn.

Luke joined the team in 2021 and has helped lead it to its current standing. Under the leadership of Head Coach Dan Hurley and the assistant coaches, UConn has made it to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, when they last won the national championship. “I’m very proud of this boy. He’s a wonderful kid. And he’s worked hard,” Bill said of Luke to John Fanta.

UConn’s new No. 1 fan Bill Murray with his son, assistant coach Luke Murray. pic.twitter.com/K0G3M1xWmn — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2023