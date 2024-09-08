Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Angel Reese's Season-Ending Injury Sparks Pregnancy Rumors "Angel Reese gotta be pregnant cause when tf did she get hurt." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 8 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On September 7, 2024, Angel Reese announced she would be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a wrist injury. The Chicago Sky No. 7 draft pick shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, "What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2."

She continued, "I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break." However, it wasn't long before rumors began swirling on social media that Angel is pregnant — and the injury is just a cover.

Angel Reese is not pregnant, despite what you might read on social media.

Shortly after the news of her season-ending injury, a few trolls took to social media to spread misinformation. "Angel Reese gotta be pregnant cause when tf did she get hurt," one "fan" wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another jumped in, adding, "She's pregnant. Congrats to Angel Reese and Jalen Duren."

And person went as far as to share a gender reveal, writing, "BREAKING: Angel Reese, it’s a boy! Congratulations." As expected, many fans came to her defense amid fake pregnancy rumors.

a lot of these GROWN men keep commenting on Angel Reese’s injury saying she’s pregnant are weird asf😂like wtf — Mia Monae (@immiamonae) September 8, 2024

Why do people think Angel Reese is pregnant? She can’t just be hurt? 😂 — Miss Ain’t Going 🦋 (@TapoutBreezy) September 8, 2024

Angel Reese gotta be pregnant cause when tf did she get hurt — BJ (@WundaBoyB) September 8, 2024

"A lot of these GROWN men keep commenting on Angel Reese’s injury saying she’s pregnant are weird asf like wtf," one person tweeted before another added, "Not y'all conspiracy theorist saying Angel Reese pregnant when apparently looking at the video she indeed hurt her wrist slapping it on the floor like that." A third chimed in, "Why do people think Angel Reese is pregnant? She can’t just be hurt?"

This is not the first time Angel Reese has been the victim of pregnancy rumors.

Earlier this year, while Angel was in her final year at LSU, she took a two-week break to focus on her mental health. This did not stop people from speculating that she was hiding a pregnancy. She opened up about that break in a recent podcast, where she further explained why she had to step away from the court.

"I didn't feel like I was in a good mental space for my for my own team, for myself, and just being able to give my best self," Angel said on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. "And I took time off ... and it wasn't because of everything else, it was me and Coach Mulkey being able to have that kind of relationship."