Toni Braxton’s Son Graduated From Howard, but Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Outfit "Now why didn't Miss Evelyn slap the pee out of Toni for wearing stripper funeral attire to the graduation ceremony?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 14 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@diezel.braxton

Over the course of her marriage to Keri Lewis, which lasted from 2001 to 2013, award-winning singer Toni Braxton welcomed two children: Denim and Diezel Braxton-Lewis. While Toni’s kids are now grown, her son, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, 22, hit a major milestone in May 2025 when he graduated from Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. It’s a big deal for any parent to see their child walk across that stage, but for Diezel, it’s an even bigger achievement.

At the age of 1, Toni noticed that he was developmentally behind, which led to his autism diagnosis just two years later, per People. But Diezel went on to pursue a career in acting and modeling, and now, he's a Howard graduate. Here’s everything to know about Diezel’s Howard graduation, where he’s headed next, and why some people were a little critical of the event.

Toni Braxton’s son graduated from Howard University, but that’s not all.

Toni Braxton’s son, Diezel Braxton-Lewis, graduated from Howard University in May 2025 with a degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. During his time in college, he racked up some impressive credits, including performing at renowned venues like Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Woolly Mammoth, according to an April 2025 Instagram post.

Now with a degree under his belt, Diezel is headed for even bigger things. He’s set to perform at New York’s Apollo Theater and has been accepted into the British American Drama Academy’s summer intensive — the same program Chadwick Boseman attended after graduating from Howard, as Diezel clarified in the caption of his post. He also shared that his past performances gave him "the confidence to be like my idol — my mom @tonibraxton." How sweet!

Folks are calling out Toni Braxton for the outfit she wore to her son's Howard University graduation.

While Toni was busy celebrating Diezel’s major achievement, as seen in a clip she shared on Instagram, some folks were more focused on her outfit. One commenter bluntly referred to it as "stripper funeral attire."

Toni’s look was definitely on the risqué side. She wore a sheer, long-sleeve button-up blouse with a visible black bra underneath, black underwear, and sheer black fabric draped like a skirt, buttoned down the back, paired with lace thigh-high stockings.

When the camera panned over to Toni, it immediately drew criticism over her outfit. One person wrote, "That camera flip — I was like, WTH do she have on?" Another accused Toni of making the day more about her than her son, commenting, "She made sure his graduation was NOT about him. How sad." A third quipped, "Toni, baby. We just want to know if you had any idea you were going to your son’s graduation when you put that outfit on."