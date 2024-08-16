Home > Television > Reality TV Toni Braxton and Birdman Officially Parted Ways Before She Started 'The Braxtons' Toni and Birdman's on-again, off-again relationship began in 2016. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 16 2024, 5:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Music icon Toni Braxton became a reality TV star when she and her family started their WeTV hit, Braxton Family Values. But when the show ended in 2020, she could return to her normal, private life. That was until the sisters and their mom, Evelyn "Ms. E" Braxton, stepped back into filming in honor of their sister, the late Traci Braxton, who died in March 2022.

The last time Toni was on Braxton Family Values, she was in an "it's complicated" type of relationship with rapper Birdman. The pair were engaged at one point, but have confused fans over the years about their official title. Amid the speculation regarding the couple, Toni set the record straight on The Braxtons and elsewhere.

Source: WeTV

Are Toni Braxton and Birdman still together?

In August 2024, Toni, her mom, and sisters Tamar Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Towanda Braxton gathered for a family dinner. The "Un-Break My Heart" singer revealed during the sitdown, "I feel like I'm pretty much single." In a confessional interview, she confirmed that she and Birdman were over. The couple, who started dating in 2016, were engaged in 2018, but have since officially parted ways.

"I was engaged, but I'm not married," Toni said. "I'm not engaged anymore and I'm not married. And that's all I'm going to say."

Aye what ever happened to Birdman & Toni Braxton? I was rooting for them lol — 🛑 (@STOP_camkilla) August 16, 2024

Tamar then asked Toni, "So you got a boyfriend?" The Grammy winner replied by sipping her cocktail. In the confessional, she added that her priorities are her two sons, Diezel and Denim, with ex-husband Keri Lewis, and her career, admitting that the years since Traci's death have been a "strange time."

"I'm focused on my two boys and my work," she explained. "It's been a strange time since Traci's passed, and I'm happy in my life overall. Just not in a place for a relationship... right now." The episode also showed Toni, who was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), revealing to her sisters she almost had a heart attack due to complications of the disease and needed to have a stent. Between her health issues and mourning her sister, it's understandable why she's not worried about a ring on her finger.

Toni Braxton and Birdman were rumored to have been married in 2023.

Toni's reveal on The Braxtons that she and Birdman are no longer together came months after fans not only believed they were still together but also that they had secretly gotten married. The rumor began when several social media blogs claimed they had gotten married in a private ceremony in Mexico. In December 2023, Toni dismissed the speculation by reposting one of the blogs' posts and adding "#FakeNews" to a side-by-side image of her and Birdman.

"My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married," she wrote. "We are both single."

The "He Wasn't Man Enough" singer didn't disclose what led to the breakup, and Birdman never addressed it publicly. Her reveal shocked some eagle-eyed fans who saw Toni's and Birdman snuggled up on her Instagram just one month before the faux marriage circulated. "Sending Sunday kisses," she captioned under the November 2023 post, which has since been deleted.