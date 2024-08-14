Is Trina Braxton Married? Learn About 'The Braxtons' Star's Relationship Status

Singer and TV personality Trina Braxton is best known for Braxton Family Values, a We TV reality series that follows the lives of the Braxton sisters — Traci, Tamar, Trina, and Towanda — and their mother, Evelyn. The family is allowing viewers back into their tight-knit circle with the premiere of their new reality series, The Braxtons. Sadly, there is one noticeable family member missing: Traci. The Braxton sister died from esophageal cancer in March 2022.

But a new addition to the mix is Trina’s husband. Yes, Trina Braxton is married! Read on to learn all about her beau, who’s turning her darkest skies blue again following the loss of her sister.

Is Trina Braxton married?

Yes, the reality star is currently married to Von Scales. They got married in 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Their special day was featured on an episode of Braxton Family Values. Given the name of their reality show, the question has to be asked: Does Von share the same family values as Trina? Thankfully, that answer is also a resounding yes! The pair first met through a mutual friend, which is a surefire sign that they have things in common — and good taste.

“There was a gentleman that he worked with who was also my neighbor,” Trina said in an interview with Essence. “He was from St. Louis [the same place where Von lives.] So when Von was visiting and doing some work, my friend was like, ‘Hey, I know this guy and he just got out of a relationship. You two would really hit it off.’ And we did!” She went on to say that they hung out alone after a group date. They fell in love quickly after that, despite having a long-distance relationship while he lived in St. Louis.

Thankfully, Trina’s sister, Traci, was able to watch her sister get married before her passing.

Also in attendance were other close family members, such as Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Evelyn, and Michael Jr. “Our wedding day was unpredictable and amazing,” Trina told People. "Our personalities shined through and it was a great example of our relationship. Simple elegance, but all about celebrating with family and friends. It was perfect for us."

She continued, "I’m married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families. Who could ask for anything more?!” Since Trina is married to Von, there’s a good chance that fans will see lots of their relationship play out on screen. More importantly, though, the new show is a chance for the family to come together and do something in Traci’s honor.