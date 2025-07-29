What Was Ryne Sandberg’s Net Worth Before His Death? Inside His Fortune Ryne Sandberg began his Major League Baseball career in 1981 when he made his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies. By Danielle Jennings Published July 29 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Baseball fans are mourning the death of Ryne Sandberg, the legendary MLB second baseman for the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies. As the tributes about his life continue to roll in, many fans are longing for a peek into other aspects of his life, such as the net worth he amassed throughout his career.

Ryne Sandberg began his Major League Baseball career in 1981 when he made his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies which only lasted one season. His defining success in baseball was the 16 years he spent as a member of the Chicago Cubs, beginning in 1982.

What is Ryne Sandberg’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryne Sandberg was worth an estimated $16 million at the time of his death in July 2025 — the bulk of which was due to his lucrative professional baseball career and later stints as a coach in the minor leagues and a manager for the Phillies. Per the outlet, at the peak of his career in the 1990s, Ryne was once the highest-paid baseball player in the world. In 1992, he earned $7 million annually, and he earned $25 million in total throughout his time in the league.

What was Ryne’s cause of death?

On Monday, July 28, Ryne died surrounded by loved ones at his home due to complications from prostate cancer, according to Associated Press. In January 2024, the MLB Hall of Famer announced that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, but due to chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he was declared cancer-free in August 2024.

Sadly, in an update in December 2024, Ryne shared that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs in his body. As recently as this month, he shared that he was still committed to fighting the disease and “looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.”

What have his former colleagues said about him following his death?

"Just ungodly consistent," former Cubs lead-off hitter Bobby Dernier said of Ryne’s talent on the field, per ESPN. "And the style of game back then demanded a little bit of baserunning prowess and being capable of stealing bases and scoring a lot of runs. And so that was our style. He was tremendous.” "Pitchers were always paying a little more attention to me on the bases than him at the plate, and that was a big mistake and he'd take full advantage,” he continued. “He'd almost giggle about it, is what I remember in the dugout."

