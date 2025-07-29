Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Really Dating, or Just Playing With Our Emotions? "This would be a love story I would be rooting for." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 29 2025, 5:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In October 2024, Liam Neeson candidly opened up about his dating life, revealing in an interview with People that he was done with it. “I’m past all that,” as he put it. And honestly, it’s understandable why he might feel that way. He was 72 at the time and had previously been married for 15 years to Natasha Richardson, whom he tragically lost in 2009 after she suffered fatal injuries in a skiing accident. So, choosing to step back from dating wouldn’t be surprising for someone like Liam.

But just a year after that interview, rumors started swirling that Liam was hooking up with, drumroll, Pamela Anderson. A pretty unexpected match because, well, it’s Pam Anderson (cue Agent Jake Harper’s line in White Chicks). Still, since Liam and Pamela co-star in The Naked Gun, which hits theaters on Aug. 1, it’s hard to say whether the time they’ve been spending together is just for the movie, or if there’s something more going on. Here’s the scoop on their relationship.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, indeed, are dating.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson appear to have struck up a real-life romance after meeting on the set of The Naked Gun (2025), a legacy sequel to the original trilogy that starred Leslie Nielsen. Liam, who plays Frank Drebin Jr., and Pamela, who plays Beth, reportedly developed a connection while filming and are now seeing where things go off screen (and off set).

A source close to the movie confirmed to People that Liam and Pamela are in the early stages of dating, saying, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.” The source also revealed the pair are “enjoying each other’s company.”

The two seemed pretty cozy at the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on July 28, 2025. At the London premiere on July 22, Pamela was even photographed giving Liam a kiss on the cheek. Another photo from an event shows the two gazing into each other’s eyes.

While that’s not necessarily unusual behavior for co-stars, the cheek kiss and all the hugging hinted that they might be more than just colleagues celebrating a project. And then they added even more confusion into the mix by pretending to make out, and getting caught on live TV, during a visit to the Today show on July 29.

Liam Neeson once said he was “madly in love with [Pamela]” while talking about working with her on 'The Naked Gun'.

During a separate interview with People back in 2024, while talking about working with Pamela on the set of The Naked Gun, Liam gushed about just how much he enjoyed the experience. While Liam is a Hollywood icon, Pamela is very much one in her own right, so it’s no surprise he was thrilled to work with her.

But the way he described it may have been the first subtle hint that the two were catching feelings. “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with,” Liam told People. He added, “I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film.”