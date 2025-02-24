'White Chicks' 2 Is Officially Happening! Here's Everything You Need to Know So Far "I think it's time," Marlon Wayans said. "Let's get 'Scary Movie 6' done, and then we'll go and bring out 'White Chicks 2.'" By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 24 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

We've been living in a time dominated by sequels, remakes, and reboots for quite a while now, and it doesn't look like that trend is slowing down anytime soon! In fact, in late February 2025, Marlon Wayans announced that there are plans for a sequel to the beloved cult comedy film White Chicks.

It's been over 20 years since fans last saw Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, so when can we expect to see these iconic characters back on screen? Here's everything we know so far about White Chicks 2, including its release date!

The release date for 'White Chicks 2' is yet to be determined.

OK, we have some bad news: Don't expect White Chicks 2 to hit theaters or premiere on a streaming service anytime soon because it's in the very early stages of development. Marlon Wayans floated the idea of a sequel on Good Morning America, stating that he and his brother Shawn will start to work on it after another one of their highly-anticipated comedy sequels, Scary Movie 6.

"[Fans always ask] 'When are you doing the sequel?' They love that movie," Marlon shared with the outlet while attending the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. "Hey, you know, I think it's time. Let's get Scary Movie 6 done, and then we'll go and bring out White Chicks 2."

The good news is that Scary Movie 6 is already in the works and is expected to be released in June 2026. So, if all goes as planned, the Wayans brothers will jump right into White Chicks 2 afterward, with hopes for a quick turnaround — maybe a release as soon as early 2027!

Sure, that seems like a long wait, but time has a way of flying by. In fact, between all the movies, shows, and life events that will unfold over the next couple of years, it’ll likely feel like no time at all before we sit down to watch White Chicks 2.

Who will be part of the 'White Chicks 2' cast?