'No Fault: London' — Does Nick Die in the Step-Sibling Love Story? [SPOILERS]

Depending on what your search history on certain websites are like, you may be very well acquainted with romances between step-siblings. Either that or you just watched The Brady Bunch growing up. Amazon Prime Video's My Fault: London takes this same concept, geared toward teens and middle-schoolers. But after watching the climax of the film viewers are wondering: Does Nick die in the movie?

Does Nick die in 'My Fault: London?'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Fault: London. Toward the end of the movie the film's protagonist and one half of the pair of step-love-birds that the movie's about gets stabbed while fighting with Ronnie, an employee of Noah's dad, Travis.

While Nick got knifed up pretty good during his scuffle with Ronnie, he's able to get his hands on a metal pipe and beat him down with it.

As much of a bummer as it is to get stabbed, that's not the end of the violence Nick's subjected to. While trying to rescue Noah, his step-squeeze, he's shot at and ends up wrecking the whip he's in. This accident further exacerbates his wound, leaving the audience to ponder whether or not he perishes at the end of the film.

As the film progresses, however, audiences are then presented with a scene that takes place six months after the wild events that closed out My Fault: London. Nick and Noah are seen together on screen and it's evident that they're still in a relationship with one another.

If you watched the 2023 flick Culpa Mia, then you won't be surprised that My Fault: London has a similar ending structure to its Spanish counterpart. That's because the OG movie is based on Mercedes Ron's novel with an identical title. Ron also published two other books in the series, indicating that fans have more content to enjoy.

Culpa Tuya, the follow-up film, already made its debut in 2024. And Culpa Nuestra will arrive around 2025. There's no word yet as to whether or not Amazon will be releasing its own versions of the movie, but Culpa Mia was the most-watched original international release on the online retailer's media platform, so it seems likely.

What is Matthew Broome's height? Fans of the actor are curious.

Of course, whenever there's a young romantic love interest put in the lead of a flick geared toward teens, there's going to be a horde of folks wanting to know anything and everything about the movie's main squeeze.

“If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you” AND HE. MEANT. EVERY. SINGLE. WORD. he has done everything to keep her safe from her worst fears. real love is actually back! #MyFaultLondon

According to Broome's Guildhall School profile page, he's 6 feet, 1 inch tall. So in Hollywood/Hinge height, he's probably 5'10". And while getting catfished by the missing eighth elf may stink, it's probably much better than being called out by James Gunn online.