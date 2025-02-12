'Captain America: Brave New World' Has at Least One Post-Credits Scene The post-credits scene offers a hint at what's to come in the MCU. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 12 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been more than six months since a Marvel movie was last in theaters, and now, we've got Captain America: Brave New World, which is Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as the new Captain America. While critical response to the movie itself has been tepid at best, some are wondering whether it has any of the post-credits scenes that Marvel fans have become accustomed to.

Typically, these mid or end-credits stingers tease a future project, but their exact content varies from movie to movie. Here's what we know about whether Brave New World has any.

Does 'Captain America: Brave New World' have a post-credits scene?

Captain America: Brave New World has a single post-credits scene that plays in the middle of the credits. While plenty of Marvel movies include these kinds of teases in the mid-credits and after the credits have ended, there is nothing at the end of the credits for this one. That doesn't mean you shouldn't acknowledge all the work that went into the movie, but you're not going to get any teases about the future of the MCU there.

What happens in the 'Captain America: Brave New World' post-credits scene?

Warning: the rest of this post contains spoilers for the Brave New World post-credits scene The post-credits scene features Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson flying to The Raft, the high-security prison, to visit Tim Blake Nelson's Leader. The scene exists to tease the threats that are coming in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, although the details are still pretty vague.

“You wanna know what’s funny? I’m not in the mood for your jokes," The Leader says. "We share the same world—don’t be so sure it’s the one you would die to save. It’s coming. I’ve seen it in the probabilities, seen it as plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world … Do you think you’re the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place from the others.”

While this speech doesn't offer a ton of details, it seems like The Leader knows that the Earth Mackie has made his home on isn't the only one, and incursions from around the multi-verse are coming to threaten everything they hold dear. We still don't know much about Doomsday and Secret Wars beyond the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is returning, but it seems like Marvel is already getting us excited for them.