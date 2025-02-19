'My Fault: London 2': Will Fans Get Another Dose of Noah and Nick's Romance in Another Installment? Please say yes! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 19 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video adds another slam dunk to its lineup with My Fault: London, the adaption of Mercedes Ron's first book of the best-selling Culpables trilogy, which debuted on Feb. 13, 2025. Starring Asha Banks (Noah) and Matthew Broome (Nick), along with Amelia Kenworthy, Kerim Hassan, and Enva Lewis, the movie follows Nick and Noah as they navigate their undeniable attraction.

But here’s the twist: Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with and marries William, Nick’s father, prompting Noah and Ella to move from America to London. This makes Nick and Noah step-siblings, but the chemistry between them is intense. Fans couldn’t get enough of the film and had nothing but praise for Nick and Noah’s budding romance. So, will there be a My Fault London 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Where there be a 'My Fault London 2'?

Amazon hasn’t given the green light for My Fault: London 2 just yet, but a second installment seems highly plausible. The film is based on Culpa Mía, the first book in the Culpables trilogy, which also includes Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra. With the story continuing in the second and third books — and plenty of drama unfolding between Nick and Noah — there’s more than enough material for a sequel, and possibly even a third film.

While My Fault: London is the British adaptation of the trilogy, there’s already a Spanish version of the films. In fact, two Spanish installments have been released, with the third slated to debut later in 2025. Considering how successful the Spanish adaptations have been, paving the way for a full trilogy, the British version could easily follow suit.

Aside from that, My Fault: London could easily continue given how well it’s been received by viewers. Not only is it still ranking as a top movie on Amazon Prime a week after its debut, but the Popcornmeter also gives it an impressive 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on over 100 ratings. Needless to say, people are loving the film, giving Amazon Prime even more reason to order a My Fault: London 2.

'My Fault: London' co-director Dani Girdwood says Nick and Noah's story "isn't quite finished."

Fans might also find even more assurance in the comments My Fault: London co-director Dani Girdwood shared during an interview with Deadline. When asked if she envisioned more films to "complete the set," which Deadline assumed would be titled something like Your Fault: London and Our Fault: London, she gave a very hopeful reply. "No spoilers, but at the end of the movie, it does feel like Nick and Noah’s story isn’t quite finished, so hopefully," Dani said, adding, "Fingers crossed for sure."