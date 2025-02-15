Who Won 'Beast Games'? The Winner and Their Prize Money Revealed Let's meet the person who is now $10 million richer! By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 14 2025, 8:17 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Producer of Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games, MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson), has taken his influencer career to another level — seriously. Whether you're a fan or not, he's hit major milestones in multiple ways. Beast Games set a new record as the unscripted reality TV show with the highest prize money ever — $10 million to the winner, a $5 million bump up from the $5 million initially offered.

And according to a Feb. 14, 2025, Instagram post from Guinness World Records, he also broke 44 world records during the filming of Season 1’s 10 episodes. Beast Games starts with 1,000 contestants competing in a variety of challenges, including physical endurance tests, trivia, and mental acuity games. While multiple players walked away with prizes, only one person was ultimately crowned the winner. So, who won Season 1 of Beast Games?

Jeffrey Randall Allen, aka Player 831, won Season 1 of 'Beast Games'.

Jeff Allen is now $10 million richer after winning the Beast Games Season 1 finale, which aired on Feb. 13, 2025. Originally, the grand prize was set at $5 million, but MrBeast raised the stakes during the finale, offering the remaining contestants a chance to double their winnings to $10 million.

Gage Gallagher, known as Player 974, took on MrBeast’s coin toss challenge to double the prize money — and while he succeeded in increasing the jackpot, he ultimately wasn’t crowned the winner. That honor went to Jeff. According to Forbes, MrBeast reportedly handed out roughly $20 million to 84 contestants. Mia Speight (Player 952) walked away with a private island worth an estimated $1.8 million, while Gage secured $1 million in exchange for eliminating himself from the competition.

Who is Jeff Allen, the Season 1 winner of 'Beast Games'?

Jeff Allen, who resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, is the principal of LUCA, a company that specializes in providing "unparalleled products and services to individuals and organizations in need," particularly in the healthcare industry, according to the company's LinkedIn bio.

His LinkedIn profile also notes that he is the founder of 0718 Cares, an organization dedicated to "helping vulnerable populations get the advanced care that they deserve." Additionally, he has served as the volunteer vice chair of the board of directors for the Association for Creatine Deficiencies since January 2021. Jeff graduated from Ohio University with a BBA in finance and management.

Jeff Allen applied to compete in 'Beast Games' for his son, Lucas.

Source: YouTube/@Jeff831 Jeff's audition tape, with his son Lucas.

In a YouTube video shared by Jeff on Jan. 30, 2025, he revealed that he applied to join Beast Games for his son, Lucas, who has a rare genetic brain disorder. "There's no cure, there's no treatment, and I need more people to know about it," he explained.

Not only did Beast Games give Jeff a platform to raise awareness, but it also provided him with the opportunity to win money that could help fund research into the condition. He also called it a "cool" opportunity to inspire his 9-year-old son, who is a huge MrBeast fan. Lucas introduced Jeff to his videos, including those advocating for causes like building wells.