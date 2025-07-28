Destiny's Child Stunned Fans With a Reunion in 2025, but Why Did They Split up in the First Place? "We realized that our current tour has given us the opportunity to leave Destiny's Child on a high note." By Ivy Griffith Published July 28 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you grew up in the 1990s, you probably remember the toe-tapping tunes of Destiny's Child, once called Girl Tyme. By the time the group came to an end, it was made up of members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé Knowles. The girl group trio had major hits such as "Say My Name," "Survivor," "Jumpin' Jumpin'," and more.

They shocked fans everywhere with a surprise reunion in 2025 during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. But seeing them all together again and looking so perfectly in sync begs the question: why did they split up to begin with? Here's what we know about why the trio decided to split in the first place and how their triumphant reunion had fans losing their minds.

Why did Destiny's Child split up?

There was a time when Destiny's Child was at the peak of pop music. By the early '00s, it was Kelly, Michelle, and Beyoncé on top of the world. In 2004, they released an album titled Destiny Fulfilled, which seemed to suggest that the trio was culminating their career in some way. And that certainly seemed to be what happened. The trio released a statement in 2005 announcing that the group was disbanding, devastating fans the world over.

The statement read, "After a lot of discussion and some deep soul searching, we realized that our current tour has given us the opportunity to leave Destiny's Child on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans, and each other" (via Nicki Swift). However, that still doesn't answer the "why." And the "why" may point squarely to the one of the three who went on to have a superstar mega-career on her own: Beyoncé.

Between Destiny's Child's third and fourth (and final) album, Beyoncé released her first hit solo album, Dangerously in Love. It struck just the right chord with early '00s music fans, and Beyoncé's solo career rocketed into the stratosphere. Some fans believe it means Beyoncé left the others behind, and others point to more drama behind the scenes as the trio split apart. But ultimately, their public reasons for splitting included wanting to focus on solo projects.

However, speculation that Beyoncé's desire for a solo career spurred the break-up isn't popular among fan circles, to say the least. The fandom prefers to believe that they're simply "happier apart," and hold tightly to that explanation for 19 years.

Kelly and Michelle joined Beyoncé on stage for her Cowboy Carter Tour, in a surprise move that had fans losing their minds.

As Beyoncé does from time to time, she disappeared below the stage between songs to prepare for the next one. But when she re-emerged, Kelly and Michelle were on either side of her, and the crowd went wild. The Vegas performance had those who missed it green with envy and those who saw it utterly floored with joy.

On social media, one thrilled fan wrote, "THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL!" Another added, "so glad you were alive to post this bc i would have passed out on sight."