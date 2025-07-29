Tulane Basketball Star Gregg Glenn III Dead at 22 Following a Tragic Accident "I love to make my teammates shine. That is the best feeling in the world." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 29 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@greggglenn

Whenever anyone would meet Gregg Glenn III, they talked about two things: basketball and his hair. The 6-foot-7 forward was an expert ball-handler, passer, and post player, who just so happened to have an incredible head of hair. His coach at Tulane University was always mentioning Gregg's twists and wondered how his player remained unbothered by the times it would land in his face. "Honestly, it’s just me," said Gregg. "I can’t really do anything about that.”

According to reporting by NOLA.com, Gregg died following a tragic accident on July 27, 2025. He was 22. Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham broke the news in a letter to students in which she described Gregg as a "talented student-athlete" who enriched their lives with his "spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics." What happened to him? Here's what we know.

What happened to Gregg Glenn III?

Details of Gregg's passing have not been made available, but a source told NOLA.com that he "drowned off the coast of Miami while swimming with a friend." In her letter to students, Sarah wrote that Gregg "brought joy and light to those around him." She urged students to remember him not just for his "achievement in sports" but also "for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone."

Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter released an emotional statement about Gregg's death, saying their program was devastated over this loss. "He was not only an exceptional athlete, but also a remarkable person who brought energy, dedication and kindness to our team and community," said Ron. "Gregg’s spirit and passion will be deeply missed."

Gregg was a good basketball player with a heart of gold.

Before transferring to Tulane, Gregg started his college basketball career at Michigan ahead of the 2022-23 season. His stay in Michigan was brief. Gregg left after four games. Perhaps the Pompano Beach, Fla. native was not a fan of the weather because he quickly transferred to Tulane in New Orleans.

During the 2023-24 Gregg played alongside the talented Kevin Cross and averaged 3.6 points in 9.7 minutes per game. Where Gregg really gave it his all was in his assists game. With 106 assists, Gregg ranked second to teammate Rowan Brumbaugh. "I love to make my teammates shine," said Gregg. "That is the best feeling in the world."