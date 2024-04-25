Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Tulane Quarterback Michael Pratt Has Dealt With Plenty of Tragedy in His Life "You own a part of my heart that can never be taken away from me. In this world there is nothing like a big brother, and you have been the best." By Joseph Allen Apr. 25 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is one of many potential quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL Draft. While he has fallen out of the first round of most draft boards, Michael is a prospect who could land with a few different teams when all is said and done.

Off the field, Michael has had to deal with more personal strife and tragedy than most quarterbacks of his age. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, many want to learn more about what happened to Michael's brother.

What happened to Michael Pratt's brother?

Michael unfortunately lost his brother before the start of the 2023 season. He announced his brother's death on Instagram at the time, writing a lengthy tribute to what his brother meant to him. "You own a part of my heart that can never be taken away from me. In this world, there is nothing like a big brother, and you have been the best big brother anyone could ever have," he wrote.

"The single most important thing in your life was always family," Michael's post continued. "The way that you looked after our sisters and our mom is was one of the most important lessons you ever taught me. You didn’t just talk about it, you showed me how important that was in everything you said and did. You spent countless hours every day playing basketball, baseball, football, and any sport we could ever make up with Hannah and I."

Michael continued by saying that his brother always introduced him to everyone and always followed his siblings' athletic careers. "To me, the greatest compliment I could ever give someone is relating them in any way to our momma, and you are one of the only people whose heart is just like hers. You and mom have always been the kindest, most loving, and most caring people in my life," Michael continued.

Michael's niece was just seven weeks old when his brother died.

Although it's unclear exactly how Michael's brother died, Michael wrote in that same post that he had left behind a seven-week-old daughter named Ava. "I know that throughout all times of adversity, I will always have you in my heart. I’ve got a GoFundMe in my bio for my big brothers baby girl Aria who was born 7 weeks ago," his post concluded.

It has been almost a year since Michael's brother died, and he's looking to continue his football career into the pros without him. While we don't know yet exactly where he might wind up, it's safe to say that Michael will be thinking about his brother no matter what team he plays for.