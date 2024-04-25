Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Jayden Daniels Gives Plenty of Credit to His Parents as He Enters the NFL “Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young," Jayden said. “You taught me how to play, lead, and be calm no matter the situation.” By Joseph Allen Apr. 25 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thatkidjayden

Although there's little doubt about which quarterback will be drafted first in the 2024 NFL draft, there has been much debate about who will follow Caleb Williams off the board. One of the first names that is often mentioned is Jayden Daniels, the most recent Heisman Trophy winner and the former quarterback at LSU.

Jayden could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, but as more attention gets foisted on the quarterback who could be a starter next year, many want to learn more about his personal life. Here's what we know about Jayden's family, specifically his parents.

Who are Jayden Daniels's parents?

Jayden was born in December 2000 in California to parents Javon “Jay” Daniels and Regina Jackson. Jay was a college football player himself and played cornerback for both Washington and Iowa State. When accepting his Heisman Trophy, Jayden specifically acknowledged that his father was the one who introduced him to football when he was young.

“Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young," Jayden said. “You taught me how to play, lead, and be calm no matter the situation.” Jayden also joked that his father wanted him to play cornerback, but said that it seems like everything worked out in the end. He concluded his tribute to his dad by saying that he knew he never would have won the award without her.

Appropriately, Jayden also spent some time on his mother during the speech, calling her his "rock." Regina has been active throughout Jayden's college career, and once she even badmouthed Arizona State, where Jayden played before transferring to LSU. She was apparently so nervous during Jayden's first college game that she missed his first touchdown because her eyes were closed. Now, she's getting ready to support her son as he heads to the next level.

Does Jayden Daniels have any siblings?

Jayden has two siblings, a brother named Jordan and a sister named Janae. In a letter Jayden wrote following the NFL draft, he specifically called out the role his sister played in his development as an athlete. “When I was 12, I had the vision of myself playing in the NFL," he wrote. "I could really see myself doing that. I could visualize it in my mind. Deep down, I still feel like that 12-year-old kid. Like, Dang, this is really real."

"One thing I can tell you is, it takes a village to get in this position. It also takes a lot of love," he continued. "I just want to thank all of the people who helped me get to this point. I want to thank my family above all. Shoutout to my mom and my dad, my sister, my grandparents, and all of my extended family as well.”