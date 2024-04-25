Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Top Draft Pick Caleb Williams Primed to Join NFL — Who Are His Parents? “You’re all good, you’re holding it in, being the man, and then you get around your mom, and it just all started flowing out." By Melissa Willets Apr. 25 2024, Published 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's a pretty big deal to go number one in the NFL draft, and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams seemingly earned this enviable position in 2024.

With the likely soon-to-be Chicago Bears player in the spotlight, fans want to know more about the aspiring star. For instance, who are Caleb's parents? Here's what we know about the mom and dad who support their son vehemently.

Caleb William's dad is also his business manager.

You'll find Caleb's father, Carl, on hand to watch his son play at every game — and building him up in the media. As he bragged to GQ, "A lot of people think that everything has come easier, natural, to him. And that’s the furthest thing from the truth. His desire to follow this dream all the way through has been a marvel to watch.”

Meanwhile, not only is Carl the quarterback's biggest fan by nature of the fact that he's a proud parent, but in this case, the footballer's dad is also his business manager, and trained him to prepare for his meteoric rise in the sport.

Sporting News reports that Carl also played college ball. His time on the field was spent at Oklahoma State. Once it was Caleb's turn to put on the pads, Carl, who also owns a Maryland gym, took on the role of his son's manager.

Unfortunately, Carl received some bad press ahead of the 2024 draft, for seemingly wanting to go rogue with the process. Per Bleacher Report, Caleb's dad has talked to agents about adding an ownership stake of the NFL team he joins as part of his package. This isn't done, according to reports. Carl also had people talking when he told GQ about the draft, “If there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

Still, Caleb considers his dad to be a huge part of his success, saying to Carl in his 2022 Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, "Thank you for showing me the way. You instilled a work ethic in me at a young age that I can’t thank you enough for.”

Caleb Williams' mom inspired her son's pre-game ritual.

Dayne Price is Caleb's mom, and works as a nail technician. According to Caleb, she has done his nails his whole life, and now, he insists on having a pre-game manicure as part of his getting ready ritual.

"I don't really care what people have to say about it," Caleb said in a USC Athletics TikTok. Meanwhile, Dayne was also a college athlete like Carl and Caleb, having played basketball and volleyball for the University of Maryland Terrapins, per Essentially Sports.