Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum's Relationship Timeline From Dating to "I Do" Here's everything we know about Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum's relationship timeline, from dating on the down low, to saying "I do" and beyond. By Melissa Willets Jan. 25 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

What's more impressive than one pro athlete? How about two? That's what you get in the power couple of Darren Waller, an NFL star, and Kelsey Plum, a WNBA player.

The couple has kept their relationship under wraps to some extent but went public in a big way when they said "I do" in 2023. Read on for what we know about Darren and Kelsey's romance, from meeting to marriage and a breakup rumor.

2021: Darren Waller attends some of Kelsey Plum's WNBA games.

Although fans didn't know it at the time, according to People, the former Las Vegas Raiders tight end attended Las Vegas Aces games — perhaps to watch his girlfriend play.

But if they were a couple, no one knew it, until at least 2022, when it's surmised that Darren and Kelsey may have started dating. But soon, fans would find out about the low-key athletic duo getting very serious.

At some point before March 2023: Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum get engaged.

Without disclosing when he popped the question, the New York Giant shared some details of the couple's engagement, telling the AP Pro Football podcast, “We were in San Diego, and we went to Torrey Pines [State Natural Preserve Park] and there’s this hike to where the beach is. We went up on this rock where it’s out on the water and I had a photographer there. That’s what I had planned for it.”

March 4, 2023: Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum get hitched.

In what was supposed to be a secret ceremony, the two star athletes tied the knot in early March 2023. However, not knowing that the wedding wasn't fodder for the public, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels leaked that date for the nuptials, per People. Oops! In any event, the secret was out, and now fans are in the know about Darren and Kelsey being together forever. Or are they?

March 15, 2023: Darren Waller is traded to the New York Giants.

Trouble in paradise may have started when Darren was traded from the Raiders to the Giants — across the country from his wife. Speaking about their long-distance marriage in December 2023, Kelsey said, “To be honest, putting faith first and answering to something higher than myself is a big way for me to be the best wife, friend, [and] teammate I could be. Just like in basketball, in life, you got to be a great teammate.” For his part, Darren called the setup "not ideal."

January 2024: Darren Waller's TikTok leads some fans to believe the couple broke up.

Darren got people talking when he shared a TikTok with the caption, "When ya girl about to leave you." After fans freaked out that the rose was already off the bloom with the couple's relationship, Darren was forced to shoot down rumors that his marriage to Kelsey was in trouble.