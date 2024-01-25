Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Dating — and Who Is the Mother of His Daughter? Tennis ace Alexander Zverev has been dating the same woman for several years. Is she the mother of his daughter as well? Details here. By Melissa Willets Jan. 25 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you are a tennis fan, then you know the name Alexander Zverev well. The German-born athlete is No. 6 in the world and definitely knows how to dominate out on the tennis court.

But what about Alexander's private life off the court? Who is he dating at the moment? And, who is the mother of his young daughter, Mayla? Read on for details about the star tennis player's romantic past and present — including a domestic abuse charge that he previously faced.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla

Who is Alexander Zverev dating right now?

As People reports, the Germany native has been coupled up with another fellow national named Sophia Thomalla since 2020. The two — let's admit it — gorgeous individuals appear together frequently on Alexander's Instagram, and also don red carpets together. Sophia, a model, also can often be seen supporting her beau at matches, which means a lot to the athlete.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you," Alexander told a German publication about his girlfriend in 2021. "Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security." "I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better," he added. "I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

For her part, Sophia also features her tennis pro other half on her Instagram, where she shares updates about her career in entertainment as well. Meanwhile, as People reports, Alexander is not the first famous person she has dated, having gone out with none other than Gavin Rossdale — Gwen Stefani's ex-husband — before coupling up with the tennis star.

Likewise, Sophia is not the first romantic partner of Alexander's that is known to the public. In fact, he was previously linked to a woman who is the mother of his daughter — and accused him of domestic violence.

Alexander Zverev has a daughter with his ex, Brenda Patea.

The Athletic reports that Alexander had a daughter with Brenda Patea in March 2021. She accused her ex of abuse that took place in 2020. For his part, the tennis pro has denied the alleged incident, and an investigation determined there was “insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse.” The case is not over, with a trial scheduled for May 2024.

It's important to note that another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, also accused Alexander of physically abusing her while they were together. But the athlete says these allegations are more about sensationalism than truth. “Journalists are saying that — some who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," he said.

Amid all the drama surrounding his past relationships, as for his daughter, Alexander has said, "I would do anything for the little one. It is not easy. Me and the mother are separated. But we try to have a relatively okay relationship with each other. I try to see my daughter every chance I get.”