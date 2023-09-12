Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Paige Spiranac Is Dropping Hints About Her Dating Life, Leading to Wild Speculation Paige Spiranac confirmed that she was in a relationship, leading many to want more details about who the golf influencer is currently dating. By Joseph Allen Sep. 12 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Former professional golfer and current influencer Paige Spiranac has confirmed that she's in a relationship, but hasn't divulged her boyfriend's identity.

She married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018, but the couple split in 2022.

Paige has amassed a substantial net worth, thanks in part to her career after she left the world of golf behind.

Former professional golfer and current influencer Paige Spiranac sent fans into a tizzy after she announced that she was in a relationship. Paige, who is known for posting fairly racy pictures of herself hitting the links, announced in April that she had a boyfriend, although she didn't offer much detail as to who her partner was at the time.

Although she first confirmed that she was dating someone in April, Paige has been quiet on social media about who her partner might be in the months since. As a result, many are now wondering who Paige might be dating.

Who is Paige Spiranac dating?

In a YouTube video as part of her "Day in the Life" series, Paige confirmed that she was in a relationship by saying that she was "doing her boyfriend's laundry." "Yes, I do have a boyfriend," she later added. "He works crazy hours and he works a lot so what we do is whoever is busier, the other person will pick up the slack." Paige's confirmation didn't include any revelations about who her boyfriend might be, but that didn't stop many fans from speculating wildly.

Paige had previously been married to Steven Tinoco, an athletic trainer that she wed in 2018. The two got engaged in 2016, but Paige explained in 2022 that the pair had decided to split up. She also added that she wants to keep her relationships private despite of her high profile.

"That I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them," she said on her podcast. "If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public."

What is Paige Spiranac's net worth?

Thanks in large part to her work as an influencer and the brand partnerships that have come with it, Paige has earned a substantial net worth. Some estimates put her net worth between $2 million and $3 million, which comes through a combination of her work as an influencer and her career as a golfer. As an athlete, she increased her net worth due to winnings and sponsorship deals.

Paige Spiranac Professional Golfer/Influencer Net worth: $2 Million Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer and influencer known in part for posting racy photos of herself on the golf course. Birthdate: March 26, 1993 Birthplace: Wheat Ridge, Colo. Birth name: Paige Renee Spiranac Father: Dan Spiranac Mother: Annette Spiranac Education: University of Arizona, San Diego State University