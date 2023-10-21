Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL What Happened to Foster Moreau? Here's What We Know About His Miraculous NFL Comeback Foster Moreau had everything going for him after making his NFL debut in 2019. But what happened to him to make his priorities change? By Emma Saletta Oct. 21 2023, Published 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Foster Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly from Oakland) in 2019.

He became a free agent in 2023, and received a life-changing diagnosis during a routine physical.

The NFL player is currently the tight end for the New Orleans Saints as of May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As some fans know, NFL star Foster Moreau played college ball at LSU before graduating in 2018 with a degree in sports administration. He entered into the 2019 NFL Draft, and was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders). He signed a four-year, $3 million deal, and despite a knee injury, he made it to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team.

Foster's contract with the Raiders ended in 2023, and he became a free agent looking for a new team to call home. A job with the New Orleans Saints was in his reach, but that all changed in March during a routine physical. His doctor discovered an enlarged lymph node on his left collarbone, which led to Foster being diagnosed with cancer, and stepping away from football.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Foster Moreau? He had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

One of the most productive tight ends in LSU history went from being a successful NFL player, to a man battling Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 25. Foster's 2019 knee injury from an awkward sideline tackle had been a big loss for the Raiders. Now, cancer had the potential of taking him out again.

Foster completed treatment after his cancer diagnosis, and on May 10, 2023, he signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints. His deal also guaranteed him an $8 million signing bonus, which is pretty hefty pocket change for any NFL player!

Article continues below advertisement

The good news kept on coming, and in a July 3, 2023 post on X, Foster confirmed that he was cancer free. "After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered," he stated.

Foster Moreau turned what happened to him into something positive.

Foster joined forces with the NFL in Sept. to create an ad encouraging people to get cancer screenings as part of the NFL Crucial Catch initiative, connected to the American Cancer Society. He wrote in a social media post, "It takes strength to acknowledge a problem. It takes courage to speak up and say something’s wrong. Reach out, get screened, and have faith. Knowledge is power."