Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Instagram/@big_fof NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Reveals Shocking New Health Diagnosis By Anna Garrison Mar. 23 2023, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders free agent tight end Foster Moreau shocked fans on March 22, 2023, when he announced that he would be "stepping away" from football immediately. The reason for his abrupt decision is centered around a new health diagnosis that he received during a routine physical.

Article continues below advertisement

What is going on with Foster Moreau's health? Does this mean he's retiring from football for good? Keep reading for all the details on his condition and whether he will return to football at all.

Article continues below advertisement

How is Foster Moreau's health?

In a tweet posted on March 22, 2023, Foster Moreau revealed he would be "stepping away" from football at this time. He wrote, "Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer."

Foster added, "I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance." He concluded, "That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a-- and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Article continues below advertisement

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

What type of cancer does Foster Moreau have?

Foster said in his initial announcement that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, lymphomas "are cancers that start in white blood cells called lymphocytes," and there are two main types of lymphoma: Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. There are also different types of Hodgkin's lymphoma, with the more common one being Classic Hodgkin's lymphoma, accounting for nine out of 10 cases in developed countries. But the specifics of Foster's cases are unknown.